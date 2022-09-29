DSCF0433 copy.JPG

Riverside senior Bryan Castaneda Aguilar scores one of his three goals of the match. Aguilar was also awarded the MaxPreps “Player of the Match” award.

 Andre Alfred/The Enterprise

WILLIAMSTON - The North East Carolina Prep (NECP) Huskies traveled to the “Swamp” at Riverside to compete with the Knights in a varsity conference soccer match Monday.

The Knights kept the Huskies on a leash defensively while maintaining a constant offensive assault, giving the Knights their first conference victory, 8-1.

Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.