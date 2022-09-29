...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO
5 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to
35 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Riverside senior Bryan Castaneda Aguilar scores one of his three goals of the match. Aguilar was also awarded the MaxPreps “Player of the Match” award.
WILLIAMSTON - The North East Carolina Prep (NECP) Huskies traveled to the “Swamp” at Riverside to compete with the Knights in a varsity conference soccer match Monday.
The Knights kept the Huskies on a leash defensively while maintaining a constant offensive assault, giving the Knights their first conference victory, 8-1.
The Knights suffered losses in their first seven games before generating their first win against Washington Montessori, 6-2.
“I was very proud of how the team opened conference play. We had several players out for various reasons, but the players on the field stepped up in a big way,” stated RHS Head Coach McDaniel Wynne.
Coach Wynne continued, “I was especially proud of how the team shared the ball and spread the field with their passing.
“Bryan Castaneda scored a hat trick and earned the player of the game, although several other players were also deserving of high praise and recognition,” he continued. “I am glad that the team was able to open up the conference with a win especially after a difficult non conference season.”
Riverside senior Bryan Castaneda Aguilar led the team with three goals and was selected as MaxPreps “Player of the Game.”
Riverside senior Alex Garcia and junior Allen Vazques scored two goals each and junior Alan Mercado scored one.
The Knights were unselfish with the ball documenting eight assists, which half of those were contributed by senior Dylan Johnson.
The Knights larceny skills tallied 31 for the match. Sophomore Landon Stalls led with nine steals followed by sophomore George Villegas with seven.
The Knights will march to Camden County for a non-conference match today, Thursday, Sept. 29. Match time is 5 p.m.
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.