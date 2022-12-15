WILSON - Wilson Prep Academy hosted the “Hoop State Showcase” on Saturday, December 10.
It was an all-day event where schools from North Carolina and one school from Virginia came together to play one game.
It was a great turn-out as teams were able to compete against teams that are not necessarily in the same conference. With conference games right around the corner, teams were able to tune up their offense and defense against schools that may have been at a higher level.
The Knights faced a strong, solid and well-rounded team, the Southern Nash Firebirds. Southern Nash opened up the first quarter with two buckets giving them an early 4-0 lead against the Knights.
Riverside’s Tyler Whitehurst pulled the trigger on a successful three-ball bringing the Knights within one point, 4-3.
The Knights made the next two baskets, giving them the lead, 7-6. But Southern answered back and regained the lead.
The Knights fought hard in the first quarter, but turnovers and missed shots coupled with the Firebirds keeping its foot on the gas ended the first quarter leading 15-9.
Whitehurst introduced the second quarter with a trey and closed the lead to 15-12. Riverside increased it’s defensive pressure, but eventually the increased defense sent Southern Nash to the free-throw three consecutive times.
The Knights hung in there, closing the deficit to two points, 19-17, but that didn’t last long as Southern Nash kept pounding the Knights offensively and closed the first half leading 30-19.
The Knight came into the third quarter confidently and traded baskets with their opponent bringing the score to 32-21.
But Southern Nash hit the gas and went on an eight-point spurt increasing its score to 40-21.
Subsequently the Firebirds dominated the third quarter and increased their lead to 43-28.
Southern opened up the fourth quarter with a three-ball, countered by another three from Whitehurst.
But just like the earlier quarters, the Firebirds continued to mash on the gas pedal increasing their scoring. The Knights never gave up, they just didn’t have an answer defensively for Southern Nash.
The fourth quarter came to an end with the Firebirds winning 63-40.
Knights’ Head Coach Bobby Williams shared these thoughts.
“It has been an up-and-down first couple of weeks with 12 guys coming off a football success where they reached round three,” he said. “I built the non-conference schedule to prepare us for late February, early March. The first two weeks we will have had an opportunity to travel, spend time off court and bond, while learning our strengths and weaknesses on the court.
“We have taken part in two special events, the Coaches vs Cancer Showcase on the Outer Banks and the Hoop-State Wilson Challenge vs. all larger class schools,” he continued. “This group plays hard and I’m looking forward to conference play beginning the end of the week.”
Some of the teams that participated in the Wilson Prep Hoop-State Showcase were Hunt High School, Cannon High School, Wilson Prep, Farmville Central, Greenfield High School, Raleigh Christian Academy, Southern Nash, Southern Durham and Woodside High School from Virginia.
The Riverside Knights varsity teams will play it’s first conference at home on Friday, Dec. 16 against the Gates County High School Barons.