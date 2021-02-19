ROBERSONVILLE – South Creek’s varsity boys basketball team had a solid first quarter in the rematch with Coastal Plains 1A Conference leader Riverside last Friday night (Feb. 12).
The Cougars, behind four points each from Jazzerick Moody and Keltorius Moore, trailed the rival Knights, 12-11, after eight minutes.
Riverside, however, used a 10-1 run in the second quarter to pull away, and the visitors went on for a 61-37 triumph and season sweep on the road.
The Knights are 11-0 overall and in the conference, and can complete a perfect regular season Friday when it travels to Southside for the CPC finale. South Creek fell to 4-7 overall and 4-6 in the CPC.
Riverside jumped out to a 10-5 lead on a bucket from Nashaun White, but South Creek scored six of the last eight points in the first quarter to close the gap.
“We had a good first quarter,” said SCHS head coach Darryl Pittman. “But it’s difficult to play against the length they have, and we had too many turnovers.”
A pair of baskets by Avion Pinner – one being a dunk – got the Knights started in the second stanza.
Moore’s free throw made it 16-12 with 6:18 left, but the visitors responded with 10 straight points (Pinner, Terrell Burns, Javion Griffin, Nyreem Browne and Pinner) to extend their advantage to 26-12 before a free throw from Quamaine Manning with 1:38 left in the half ended the drought. Riverside then finished the quarter with a three-point play by Griffin, a dunk by Pinner and a basket from Griffin while holding the Cougars to just a three-pointer by Moore in grabbing a 33-16 lead at the break.
The Riverside lead continued to grow in the third quarter despite Moore scoring eight of the Cougars’ 10 points.
The Knights countered with offense from Pinner, Griffin, Burns, Tyler Whitehurst and Shamir Basnight and led 46-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Jadarius Bryant started the final stanza with a three-pointer for Riverside. The lead grew to 27 (53-26) on a Pinner tip-in halfway through the quarter before Moore had a three-point play with 3:54 remaining.
Pinner led Riverside with 21 points, while White added 14 and Griffin chipped in with 10.
Moore paced South Creek with 20 points. Moody added eight and Jamir James provided seven.
Girls Game
Riverside 61,
South Creek 15
South Creek’s girls stayed with Riverside for the first four minutes of the opening quarter and trailed just 6-5 after a three-pointer from Shykira Bowers.
Riverside (5-3 CPC and overall) took over from there, as the Knights used a 10-0 flurry (Tanise Myrock, Jermaria Brown and Skiya Rhodes) to grab a 16-5 edge at the end of the quarter.
The Cougars ended a near seven-minute drought three minutes into the second quarter when Bowers found Cassidy Patrick for a short jumper to make it 18-7.
The Knights responded with 20 of the next 25 points, as Rhodes had eight, Janeja Perry added seven and Shaniya Bryant provided five, to give the visitors a 38-12 lead at halftime.
South Creek’s offense came from Patrick, Bailey Hughes and Bowers (free throw).
South Creek managed just two points in the third quarter – two free throws from Shaniya Roberson.
Riverside countered with a 17-point quarter, as Perry had seven points while Rhodes added five and Nyleya Mobley added two. Perry’s bucket at the end of the stanza pushed the lead to 41 points (55-14) and necessitated the continuous clock the rest of the way.
Rhodes led all scorers with 27 points while Perry added 14 and Myrick tallied seven. Riverside had 21 of its points on seven 3-pointers (Rhodes five, Perry one and Bryant one).
Bowers had five points to lead South Creek (2-6 CPC, 2-7 overall), while Patrick added four.