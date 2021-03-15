The Riverside High School soccer team will open the Class 1A state playoffs at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday (March 16) against Rosewood.
The Eagles (7-3-1, 6-2 and second in the Carolina Conference behind Hobbton) are the No. 11 seed in the East bracket.
Rosewood has won four straight matches and has outscored opponents 35-15 going into the playoffs.
Riverside (6-2-1 overall, 2-1 in the Coastal Plains Conference) is the No. 6 seed in the East and has outscored opponents 29-15.
Since starting 1-2, the Knights have won five of their last six matches, with the lone non-win being a 3-3 tie against West Craven.
Sophomores Dylan Johnson (nine goals) and Seth Camacho (eight goals) are Riverside’s top offensive threats. Senior Dillon Taylor adds four goals for the season.
Jones Manning is the Knights’ primary goalkeeper. In 400 minutes, the senior has recorded 60 saves.
A Riverside win puts the Knights in the second round Thursday at No. 3 seed Wilson Prep or at home against No. 14 seed Camden County.