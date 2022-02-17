WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside Knights varsity girls basketball team hosted the Washington County Panthers in the first round of the Four Rivers 1A Conference Playoffs.
The Knights met the Panthers twice in the regular season and were victorious both times.
In this case, three times is a charm, especially when the third time can mean “stay or go home. So, home is where the Panthers went, as the Knight eliminated them Monday night 55-46.
Washington County fans rose to their feet as Chrishaya Gilliam tickled the twine for three points and the first scored basket of the game. Teammate Shanaysia Vaughn followed with a two-point bucket which gave the Panthers a quick five-point lead.
The Knights were not phased, as they generated seven points before the Panthers would score again, and for the last time in the first quarter.
After another successful three ball by Gilliam, the Knights would shut down the Panthers and score an additional eight points before the end of a quick first quarter.
The scoring contributors in the first quarter for the Knight were Kearykwah Jones — seven points, Zion Jenkins — five points and Jermaria Brown with three.
The Knights would start the second quarter leading 15-8.
Jones started the second quarter with a successful three ball for Riverside, increasing the score to 18-8. Teammate Brown was fouled on the next play and was only able to secure one of two free throws.
Washington County was finally able to score a basket at 6:52. The last hoop they made was back in the first quarter at 3:41. After the Panthers scored, the Knights took a timeout and remained ahead, 19-10.
Washington County’s top gunner Gilliam found her spot beyond the arc and banged another three-pointer, increasing her team’s score to 19-13.
Jenkins responded by showing her range and let loose a trey of her own, followed by a basket from Jones totaling the Knights score to 24-13.
Gilliam fired yet another trifecta, nothing but net in tandem with a trey from teammate Ke’Asia Brooks. Halftime came quickly, but the lead remained in Riverside’s favor, 24-19.
Things got serious in the third quarter as Washington County let it be known that they weren’t going away easily, despite the previous losses to Riverside.
The Knights started the third quarter with a two-point basket from Brown.
Washington County responded with a two from Brooks and Vaughn which closed the gap to 29-23.
Miraqule Hoggard was able to battle off Panthers defenders to complete a difficult basket in the paint for an additional two points.
As Washington County trimmed Riverside’s lead, it’s offense began to push forward even harder.
Gilliam got the call again and stringed together back-to-back-to-back unanswered, uncontested three-pointer baskets which allowed Washington County to take the lead, 32-29, with 4:38 left in the quarter.
The Knights responded with a trey ball from Alyssa Roscoe and a deuce from Bailey Hill. Riverside regained the lead and took a well-needed timeout at 3:28 with the score 34-32, in the Knights favor.
Swavia Arnold chipped in a basket from a made free throw bringing the Panthers within one point of a tie.
Riverside seemed to come back to life as they monopolized the ball and the clock towards the end of the third quarter, producing nine points in the last two minutes and scoring their last basket with less than 48 seconds left in the third frame.
Vaughn was able to squeeze a basket in for the Panthers before the buzzer sounded ending the third period.
The Knights gave themselves a little breathing room, leading 43-35.
The fourth and final period started with a basket from Kandance Clemmons extending Riverside’s lead to 45-35.
The Panthers’ top gunner confidently pulled up from the three-point line for a successful and much-needed basket.
Brown brought the ball up court and found a seam in the paint for a layup, but was fouled in the process. Brown was only able to make one of two baskets from the charity strip.
Washington County immediately called a timeout with 6:11 left in regulation with the Knights still ahead, 46-38.
Still having the hot hand, Gilliam placed two successive trey’s in the rim, hitting nothing but net. Those pair of three’s propelled the Panthers within two points of the Knights lead, 46-44.
Brown with a determined look and without hesitation, pulled the trigger on a three ball of her own to increase Riverside’s lead to five points.
Precious minutes were winding down quickly as the clock became the sixth player for the Knights.
Though the Panthers responded with a bucket from Arnold, the Knights would monopolize possession for the remainder of the period, increasing the score with an additional five points. The Knights ended the Panthers season, 55-46.
Kearykwah Jones scored 20 points for the Panthers and Chrishaya Gilliam scored 30 points for Washington County.
Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.