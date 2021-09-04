EDENTON - The Riverside Knights traveled to John A. Homes High School to face the Aces’ in a non-conference volleyball battle.
The air in the gymnasium was filled with energy and anticipation as the two teams warmed up.
After a few volleys and serves the air thickened as both competitors were filled vigor and determination.
But the third set proved otherwise. Suddenly, the Knights turned it up a notch.
The Aces tried to hold on, but the onslaught of hard scoring serves, blazing spikes, incredible digs, double team blocks and strategically placed tips took its toll and the Aces as they slowly fell behind, subsequently losing the third and final set.
The Knights prevailed 25-20, 25-21 and 25-11.
The Knights, which improved to 4-0 overall, will host Tarboro High School at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.