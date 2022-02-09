WILLIAMSTON - These two games between these two schools had all the earmarks of a great rivalry, and indeed they lived up to every word of it.
Perquimans High School’s Lady Pirates held onto second place in the Four Rivers 1A Conference race behind unbeaten Bertie with a 54-35 win, while it was the Riverside boys needing double-overtime before taking down the Pirates, 74-69.
The boys victory – despite a split on the evening – gave the Knights some measure of pleasure for Senior Night in their home regular-season finale.
Riverside is 9-11 overall, but tied with Bertie for third in league play. Perquimans fell to 12-8 and 7-5 in conference while maintaining a tie with Tarboro for second place.
The Perquimans girls rose to 17-2 overall and 7-1 in conference, while Riverside dipped to 5-12 and 3-5 in the league.
The girls game opened a tight contest with the two teams exchanging baskets. Finally knotted at 7-7, Lailana Harris drove for a scoring layup in the paint and was fouled, making the free throw to complete a three-point play and putting Perquimans ahead by three, 10-7; a lead they would not surrender.
Two more scores by Jtia Watson and Jada Modlin doubled the score, 14-7. Riverside responded with scores of their own to make it 16-12 after the first quarter.
It was 21-14 after the first three minutes of the second quarter. From there, the Lady Knights scored just four more points before halftime as the Lady Pirates outscored them 7-4 for a 28-16 Perquimans lead at the mid-break.
Riverside played better in the third quarter, only being outscored by a single point in the frame, 14-13, but trailed by 13, 42-29, entering the final period.
Ahead by 15 points, 48-33, at the four-minute mark, Harris scored the game’s final six points as Riverside managed just two free throws for the 54-35 final.
The boys game turned into a thriller, with two extra four-minute periods being played before the final horn.
Riverside scored the opening basket, a three-pointer by Tyler Whitehurst, then went cold as Perquimans scored 11 in a row.
Late field goals by Jaah Basnight and Darius Lewis made it a close, 11-10, Pirates, after one quarter.
Another trey, this one by Basnight, gave Riverside it’s only lead of the rest of the half, 13-11.
But the scoring see-sawed from there, Perquimans never leading by more than three points until A’marion Hunter sank a pair of foul shots that made it 25-20, Pirates.
The Knights shaved it back to 26-25 before a late three-pointer and a layup had the visitors ahead 31-25 at halftime.
Riverside clawed back to within two, 33-31, three minutes into the third, but a seven-point run by Perquimans gave them a nine-point bulge, 40-31.
It was 40-35 before fouls started adding up for both teams leaving the Pirates in front by six, 41-35, headed to the final period of regulation.
Riverside cut it to one point, 43-42, before a Perquimans run upped it to 47-42. Still the Knights were relentless, and gained a one-point lead with 3:15 left, 50-49.
More back-and-forth before a Whitehurst triple put Riverside ahead by a deuce, 56-54. But the Pirates got a steal and layup with 25 seconds left to tie it and Riverside couldn’t get off a game-winner in regulation.
In the first overtime, a pair of Basnight free throws gave Riverside a 62-61 lead. But Tremell Rhodes’ fifth foul sent Hunter to the line and he made one-of-two to send it to a second overtime.
In the second period, Perquimans took their only lead on Jahsiah Felton’s layup in the paint, 64-62.
Riverside answered with a triple from Lewis and never looked back from there. Scoring twice in transition off Pirates misses, Riverside went up by five, 69-64. The Knights made just 3-of-8 from the foul line down the stretch, but held off any Perquimans comeback to score the Senior Night win, 74-69.
Both teams scored follow-up wins on Tuesday. Riverside over rival South Creek, 59-39; while Perquimans spoiled Senior Night for Bertie in Windsor, 71-68.
Perquimans Girls 16 12 14 12 54
Riverside Girls 12 4 13 6 35
PERQUIMANS GIRLS (54): Lailana Harris 15, Jtia Watson 12, Jaslyn Holley 10, Jada Modlin 9, G’Nasia Moore 5, Crishya Sellers 3.
RIVERSIDE GIRLS (35): Kearykwah Jones 14, Jermaria Brown 7, Bailey Hughes 6, Tamyah Rhodes 6, Miraqule Godard 2.
Perquimans Boys 11 20 10 15 11 2 69
Riverside Boys 10 15 10 21 10 8 74
PERQUIMANS BOYS (69/2OT): Nasir Parker 27, A’marion Hunter 15, Kameron Hill 14, Jahsiah Felton 7, Saquaon Kearse 3, TreQuan Griffin 2, DJ James 1.
RIVERSIDE BOYS (74/2OT): Tyler Whitehurst 23, Jaah Basnight 19, Darius Lewis 15, Tremell Rhodes 7, Jyreen Harrell 4, Tyquan Bunch 2, Jayden Ransom 2, Terrell Burns 2.