BEAR GRASS - Bear Grass Charter School hosted county rival South Creek High School in a non-conference varsity girls game Tuesday night.
The young Cougars fell short to the Bears 52-8.
South Creek has not had not slated a varsity girls basketball team in the last few years. But this year the girls were eager to play even though they had minimum experience and it showed through the course of the game.
Even though they lacked some skill and experience, the young Lady Cougars played with intensity.
SCHS Coach Charles Grissett is the interim at the helm for the Lady Cougars as South Creek continues to figure out the pieces to the puzzle for their varsity teams.
Though the game was plagued with ball-handling and traveling infractions, South Creek’s defense tormented the Bears, making them earn what baskets they did get.
The Cougars jumped on the score board first with a bucket from Alyssa Cobb in the early part of the first quarter. The Bears answered with back-to-back buckets contributed by Hannah Holiday and Caroline Harrell.
Coach Grissett called a time-out at 5:48 to regroup his team and offer instruction.
The first half ended with Bear Grass leading, 33-5.
Cougar’s Alyssa Cobb provided three additional points via a free throw and a two-point basket.
South Creek remained “stuck on five points” throughout the entire third quarter as the Bears built their score to 42-5 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter did not fare any better for the Cougars, as they were only able to generate another three additional points to add to their low score.
The Bears continued their scoring ways, but did so graciously as they milked the clock in the process, winning the game, 52-8.
South Creek will travel to Hobgood Charter today (Thursday). The girl's varsity game will start at 6 p.m. followed by the boy's game.
Bear Grass Charter will travel to Elizabeth City to participate in a tournament at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Tech today, Thursday, Dec. 1. The girls will play at 4 p.m. followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m.
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.
