BEAR GRASS- Coming off a big victory against conference rival powerhouse Cape Hatteras, the Bears didn’t play worthy of the victory in the first set against the Ocracoke Dolphins. But they finally found themselves and won the match in three sets.

Bear Grass seemed to be in a state of dilemma which almost cost them a first set loss. Upset with disbelief Coach Tammy Hall used two time-outs in the first set in an attempt to reel the Lady Bears in.

Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.