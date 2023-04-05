Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 3:33 pm
BUXTON - The Bear Grass Charter School soccer team picked up two more victories victory this week.
The Bear Grass Lady Bears soccer team traveled to Buxton on Monday, March 3 to take on the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes.
The Lady Bears scored four goals in the first half of the matchup and three goals in the second half of the game. The Hurricanes were unable to score any goals in the game.
The final score was 7-0, the Bears.
Later the same week the Lady Bears played Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Tech (NAFAAAT) at home.
The Bears scored three goals in the first half to the Griffins one goal.
The Lady Bears were unable to score another goal in the second half while the Griffins scored one.
The final score of the game was 3-2, the Bears.
WILLIAMSTON - The Bear Grass Lady Bears hosted the Wilson Prep Tigers on Monday, March 3.
The Lady Bears put six runs on the board in the first inning, with the Tigers not scoring any.
While the Tigers were still unable to put any runs on the board, Bear Grass was able to put seven more runs on the board in the second inning.
Bear Grass went on to score two more runs in the third inning with the Tigers not scoring any.
The game ended in three innings of play with a final score of 15-0, the Bears.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.
