Lady Bears suppressed by Pirates Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bears’ Kristin Ingalls (#5) and Pirates’ G’Nasia Moore give chase for control of the ball. Andre Alfred Bears’ Lesly Brock (#16) attempts to keep the ball in play. Andre Alfred Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEAR GRASS- The Bear Grass Charter varsity soccer team lost their home non-conference game against Perquimans High School by a score of 3-0.The Pirates defensive side of the ball suppressed the Bears offense, while the Pirates offensive unit bombarded the goal during the course of the match.Bear Grass showed heart and tenacity, but just couldn’t find the inside of the goal.The Pirates maintain possession of the ball for most of the match, limiting the Bears ability to get the ball pass midfield.The Bears maintained hope and good spirits at the end of the first half as they planned their strategy to regroup after halftime.Unfortunately, fatigue settled in for the Bears as the second half ticked away.The Pirates scored one goal in the first half and added two more goals in the second, securing their non-conference victory 3-0. Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine Spring 2022 Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesBear Grass slugger inks with ClevelandBear Grass falls to non-league foeLocal business leaders celebrate the last yearWatford was charged with possession within 1,000 feet of a schoolDeputy fired after being found intoxicated in patrol carRiverside garners 8-1 win over HolmesMartin County citizens summoned to jury dutyFear the safe one…Man arrested on murder chargeWilliamston Primary celebrates World Down Syndrome Day Images