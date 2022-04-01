BEAR GRASS- The Bear Grass Charter varsity soccer team lost their home non-conference game against Perquimans High School by a score of 3-0.

The Pirates defensive side of the ball suppressed the Bears offense, while the Pirates offensive unit bombarded the goal during the course of the match.

Bear Grass showed heart and tenacity, but just couldn’t find the inside of the goal.

The Pirates maintain possession of the ball for most of the match, limiting the Bears ability to get the ball pass midfield.

The Bears maintained hope and good spirits at the end of the first half as they planned their strategy to regroup after halftime.

Unfortunately, fatigue settled in for the Bears as the second half ticked away.

The Pirates scored one goal in the first half and added two more goals in the second, securing their non-conference victory 3-0.

