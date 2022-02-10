BEAR GRASS -The Columbia Wildcats traveled to Bear Grass Charter School to play a varsity girls basketball conference match on Tuesday.
The Bears’ offense and defensive play kept the Wildcats at bay for a 52-41 victory.
Columbia lit up the scoreboard first with a basket with 7:15 on the clock.
Bear Grass responded with a 10-point run to take a lead that Columbia would never regain.
The Wildcats were finally able to score from a free throw, bringing the count to 10-3, Bears.
Bear Grass would score three more points before the quarter ended. The Wildcats would add a collection of free throws to their tally. At the end of the first quarter the Bears led 13-7.
Erin Lee began the second with a basket for the Bears, countered by two made free throws by Columbia. But the Bears maintained a 15-9 lead.
Unsuccessful transition baskets and missed shots allowed time to pass quickly.
Frustration would begin to settle in with Columbia and its defense heighten to a level of unnecessary aggression which led to a couple of technical fouls.
The last two minutes of the second quarter were spent with both teams shooting free throws. The first half finally came to an end with the battered Bears still in the lead, 27-16.
The fumes were still lingering at the start of the fourth quarter. Emilee Perry dropped the first two points for the Bears. Shortly thereafter another technical foul was administered to the Wildcats. Bear Grass was able to complete one of the two free throws combined with another two points in transition to bring it’s new total to 32-16.
Columbia called a timeout with 4:38 on the clock.
The Wildcats would visit the charity stripe on back-to-back occasions and only sinking two-of-four free throws. Columbia called another timeout with 3:43 left to play in the third quarter with the Bears leading 32-18.
After the timeout by Columbia, the Bears linked five consecutive points, with baskets from Lee and Lauren Asby and a free throw from Annemarie Cooper.
Columbia responded with a basket, which added to it’s score.
But the Bears would answer back and extend their lead to 42-20 with two quick hoops.
The Wildcats were able to generate a significant run. They would stop with an eight-point campaign ending the quarter with an improved score of 42-28 with Bear Grass still ahead.
The Bears’ Kendal Furlough was able to jump to quick buckets for an improved score of 46-28 in the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Bears made some adjustments by lightening up defensively to avoid foul trouble.
The Wildcats took advantage of the Bears’ new strategy and were able to accumulate enough points to revamp their score to 46-37.
Bear Grass tightened back just slightly and added three more baskets to books. At the end buzzer Bear Grass tamed the Wildcats with a 52-41 victory.
