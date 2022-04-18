WILLIAMSTON- Sporting a 5-0 record and ranking first in the Atlantic Five 1A Conference, the Bear Grass Bears demonstrated why they are number one by beating conference rival Columbia Wildcats 20-1 on Wednesday, April 13.
The Wildcats went three-up and three-down their first at bat. Two of those at bats were strikeouts and the third was a pop fly.
The Bears started the bottom first with a fly-out. AnnMarie Cooper was next in the line-up and stroked a three-bagger. Cooper didn’t stay on third base long as Emily Perry got an RBI-single, giving the Bears their first run of the game. Subsequently Perry stole second base shortly thereafter.
Macy Bowen found a pitch she liked and drilled a base hit, moving Perry to third base. Alana Scott’s base hit turned into a double due to a defensive error, moved her an additional 90 feet to second base and scored two runs.
Bear Grass would score one more before the end of the inning, giving the Bears a 4-0 lead.
Columbia came to bat at the top of the second inning, but was retired quickly with two strikeouts and a pop fly.
The Bears kept the sticks swinging with their next four batters and put three runs on the board due to base hits, stolen bases and passed balls. This would be the sequel to the remainder of the inning as the Bears increased their lead to 11-0 at the end of the second frame.
Once again the Wildcats were retired in order.
At the bottom of the third, lead off batter Shelby Craddock was walked on pitches.
Craddock found her way to third through two ground balls for outs. Three runs were produced by the next four batters, increasing the Bears’ lead to 14-0.
Columbia had a miniature hot streak in the top of the fourth frame as they were able to generate two runs in an inning. They still trailed 14-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Bear Grass ensured that the game would not go past the fifth inning by hammering out an additional seven runs in nine at-bats, cushioning their lead to 21-2.
Subsequently the Wildcats were struck out in order which concluded the game as they remained winless and still ranked last in the conference.