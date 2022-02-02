WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside Knights played a 1A Four Rivers Conference game at home against the Gates County Barons. The Knights (fourth place) handed the Barons (sixth place) a convincing loss by a score of 62-33.
It took the Knights a few minutes to get settled, but when they did they didn’t stop. The Knights only allowed their conference rival to score two points in the first quarter.
Senior Knight, Jermaria Brown, was the first to put the ball inside the rim right at six minutes on the clock. From there it was a landslide of points that just kept coming and coming.
Gates County freshman guard Semayia Cross scored the third bucket of the game which tallied the score to 4-2 in Riverside’s favor. But to quote a famous saying “That’s all she wrote.”
The Knights manufactured 11 straight uncontested points at the end of the first quarter. Most of the scoring damage was administered by Kearykwah Jones (10 points) and the remaining points came from teammates, Miraqule Godard and Bailey Hughes.
After one quarter the score was in favor of the Knights,15-2.
The Barons second quarter play was slightly better, but not good enough to compete with the Knights.
Riverside would continue the onslaught of offensive points while the stingy defense held Gates County to five points before the half.
It wasn’t until 4:36 that Gates would score a triple by Jaelynn Lawrence to move it’s score to five points.
By the time the Barons did score their fifth point, the Knights had 27 points and continued to add more.
The ball was shared equally amongst the Knights offensively, but it was junior forward Zion Jenkins who led the Knights in scoring in the second quarter with eight points. When the buzzer sounded at the end of the first half the Knights improved their lead to 38-7.
In the first two minutes of the third quarter the Knight seemed to have gotten complacent, while the Barons were still trying to find their way, which led to neither team scoring.
Knights’ Head Coach C.P. Pointe had seen enough and called a timeout.
Coach Pointe’s speech during the timeout convinced the Knights to step up their game. Riverside ran up six uncontested points subsequent to the timeout. At the end of that six-point surge, the Barons found themselves down 44-7 with 4:23 left in the third quarter.
Gates County ended Riverside’s run at 4:23 with an overdue bucket from Shalamar Boyce, slightly decreasing the Barons’ deficit to 44-9.
For the first time in the second half the Barons’ manufactured six-point on the Riverside defense, improving their score to 44-15 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.
Both teams exchanged baskets before the buzzer. The Knights still maintained their lead, 46-17.
Brown opened the fourth quarter with a two-pointer for Riverside.
On the Knights next possession, Riverside was fouled while in the act of shooting and proceeded to the free throw line. While walking to the charity strip a technical foul was administered to the Barons. Only two of the four free throws were made.
Brown followed that up by scoring two free throws, followed by a bucket from Jenkins. Riverside’s offense was pulling away, 54-17.
The Knights continued their scoring spree as the Barons became desperate knowing the sixth person (the clock) was working against them.
Gates County’s Jaelynn Lawrence, who had made quiet baskets here and there, stroked two three-pointers followed by a basket from Semayia Cross.
Gates called a timeout with 3:20 left in regulation and still behind 59-29.
Camiyah Boyce popped a two pointer for Gates immediately after the time-out.
Shalamar Boyce was sent to the free throw after being fouled. She only made one of two baskets.
The ball found it’s way to the hands of the Knight’s Briley Bickerstaff. She pulled up from behind the free throw line and was fouled. While walking to the charity stripe, Gates County was administered a bench technical foul.
Bickerstaff was only able to convert one of the free throws.
Gates’ last two possessions placed them on the free throw line and was only capable of sinking two baskets out of four.
The Knight would also make a trip to the free throw line and only convert one of two.
Riverside celebrated the end of the fourth quarter with a 62-33 victory over Gates County.
Kearykwah Jones supported the Knights with a high score of 18 points followed by Jermaria Brown with 14 points.
