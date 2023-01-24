WILLIAMSTON – Riverside’s varsity girl’s basketball team completed a season-sweep of rival South Creek in Robersonville last Friday (Jan.20) with a 59-15 win.

Coupled with the 60-8 victory 10 days earlier on Jan. 10, it gave the Lady Knights their only two wins in 1A Four Rivers Conference play, as well as only wins mid-way through the 2022-23 season.

