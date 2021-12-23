WILLIAMSTON - After a slow start to their season, the varsity girls basketball team at Riverside High School has now won two straight games under new head coach C.P. Pointe.
The Lady Knights (2-5 overall) used a big third quarter to extend their lead, and they went on to defeat SouthWest Edgecombe 38-33 to claim the championship of the annual Wash House Laundromat Christmas Classic Tuesday night on their home floor.
Both team struggled to find their footing offensively in the first half; however, outside shooting boosted both teams early.
What could Brown do for Riverside’s girls? A lot as it turned out.
Aaliyah Whitehead and Denijah Johnson each hit three-pointers for SouthWest Edgecombe, and Riverside countered with a pair of triples from Jermaria Brown to tie at at 6-all.
SouthWest (3-4 overall) regained the lead on a basket from Whitehead to take an 8-6 lead, but Brown launched a three-pointer from near halfcourt at the buzzer for a 9-8 Riverside advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The teams combined for just eight points in the second quarter. The Cougars used a floater by Deniya Mayo to take a 12-11 lead, but Brown answered again for the Knights. Her basket in the final 9.3 seconds pushed Riverside ahead, 13-12, at the break.
Riverside took control in the third quarter, outscoring SouthWest Edgecombe 17-5.
Brown led the Knights with 12 points after being held scoreless in the second stanza. Zion Jenkins added a big three-pointer while Keary Jones provided a basket as the hme team bolted to a 30-17 lead.
SouthWest Edgecombe’s only offense in the quarter came from bucket by Mayo and Jer’lisha Pridgen and a free throw from Whitehead.
The Cougars tried to make a comeback in the final stanza, but every time they scored, Riverside had an answer.
Pridgen and Whitehead cut the deficit to eight (30-22) at the start of the quarter, but Brown and Jones pushed the Riverside advantage back to 12.
The Knights milked the clock with a patient offense as Brown and Jones handled a bulk of the ball-handling.
Though the Cougars trimmed the deficit to five late on a three-pointer from Whitehead, they were not able to overtake the Knights.
Brown (25 points) and Jones (six) earned all-tournament honors for Riverside. SWE was led by 14 points from Whitehead and nine from Pridgen. Pridgen was an all-tournament selection.
DAY ONE
Riverside 53, Holmes 49
The Aces led after three quarters, but they only managed three baskets in the fourth stanza (two from Kaci Drew and one from Sydney Spear) as Riverside rallied for its first win of the season under new coach C.P. Pointe.
Drew, Sydney Spear, Ellie Spear and Amanda Turner sent the Aces (1-5 overall) to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter. Drew’s six points early in the second stanza pushed the lead to 12 (21-9) before the Knights scored 16 of the final 22 points to pull within two (27-25) at the break.
Keary Jones led Riverside in the second quarter with nine points while Zion Jenkins added five, Jamaria Brown three and Bailey Hughes two.
Two three-pointers by Sydney Spear, four points from Drew and baskets from Turner, Dyman Rankins and Carson Ray enabled the Aces to maintain their advantage at the end of the third quarter, 43-39.
Riverside only had two baskets in the final quarter (a triple by Jones and a bucket underneath by Hughes), but the Knights made 9 of 14 free throws (four from Brown, three by Jones and two by Jenkins) to complete their comeback.
Drew (21 points) and Sydney Spear (13) led Holmes.
Riverside was led by 28 points from Jones and 12 from Jenkins. Hughes and Brown provided six points each for the Knights.