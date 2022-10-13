BEAR GRASS - Senior night at Bear Grass Charter School ended with mixed emotions. Seniors looking back over the years on the gridiron reminisced on great times.
They will also remember Lake Norman Charter spoiling a supposedly joyful occasion by beating the Bears 49-6.
Bear Grass didn’t have an answer for the defensive and offensive onslaught they faced from the Knights. Minutes into the third quarter a running clock would be in affect.
The Bears received the opening kickoff and started on their on 30-yard line. But early signs of the stingy Knights’ defense forced the Bears with three and out.
Bears’ quarterback Brayden Taylor received the snap to punt the ball away, but it was blocked by Knights’ defender Zach Johnson.
Johnson would chase the ball and fall on it in the Bears end zone for the first score of the game. Lake Norman’s two-point conversion was no good, leading, 6-0.
On the Bears next possession they ran six plays and found themselves fourth- and-19. Taylor was able to get this punt off successfully. The Knights received the punt and would settle down on their own 34-yard line.
The Knights met resistance from the Bears defense. After executing six plays the Knights found themselves in a fourth-and-seven situation on the Bears’ 34-yard line and decided to go for it.
Knights’ quarterback Grayson Harvey threw a strike to the back of the end zone to Tyler Price for a touchdown. The Knights tacked on a successful two-point conversion and modified their lead to, 14-0.
Bear Grass started their third possession on their own 18-yard line and once again the stingy defense of the Knights held fast. The Bears took a chance and went for it on fourth-and-10 only to face an incomplete pass for their efforts.
The Knights took over around the 49-yard line. Knights Zach Johnson’s number was called and he pummeled out approximately 40 yards for a first down ending up on the Bears’ 11-yard line. The first quarter would come to an end and the teams switched sides.
Second quarter, the Knights had the ball on the Bears’ 11-yard line, Harvey threw another strike to the end-zone, this time to Braylon Journee. The P.A.T was good as the Knights improved their score to 21-0.
Halftime ended with Lake Norman Charter leading 34-0.
The Knights opened up the third quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass, a two point conversion giving them a score of 42-0 accompanied by a running clock.
To add insult to injury, the Knights set-up the kickoff team and executed an onside kick which was picked up by the kicking team and ran in for a touchdown. The P.A.T. was added which increased the Knights’ lead to 49-0.
The Bears were finally able to put a drive together their next possession. They started first-and-10 on their own 31. Taylor kept the ball and scrambled for five yards.
Bears fullback Drew Hayes carried the ball the next two downs to pick up a fresh set of downs for the Bears. The Bears would get a big play that put them in the red zone with another set of downs.
Speedster Noah Pritchett got the call and found pay dirt for the Bears removing the zero from the scoreboard. The P.A.T. was no good for Bear Grass.
Bear Grass was able to produce a successful onside kick but subsequently went four and out.
The clock ran out of ticks, which ended the game 49-6, Lake Norman Charter.
Bear Grass will travel to Greenville for a non-conference game against powerhouse John Paul II Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.