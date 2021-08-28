WINDSOR- Lawrence Academy hosted Riverside High School in a non-conference match on Aug. 19. Lawrence was able to maintain continuity in the win columns, losing two matches to Riverside.
Not only did the players have to compete against their respective opponents, but had to play in the excruciating heat and humidity.
Riverside garnered a pair of wins with No. 2 seed singles Lindsey Sexton topping Annie Hayes Trowell, 3-2 and No. 4 singles Carolina Gibbs besting Lucy Spruill, 8-3. Trowell retired due to the heat.
In the No. 1 seed singles Perris Clayton (LA) defeated Sydney Sparrow (Riverside) 8-0.
No. 3 seed singles Addie Phelps (LA) topped Meredith Eure (Riverside) 8-1.
In the No. 5 seed Abby Rose (LA) edged Breanne Guidry (Riverside) 8-2. In the No. 6 seed Adrianna Geramita (Law) won against Micah Vaughn 8-2.
The No. 1 seed in doubles Clayton and Trowell (LA) beat Sparrow and Sexton (Riverside), 8-2. The No. 2 seed doubles Phelps and Spruill (LA) were victorious against Eure and Gibbs (Riverside), 8-0. The No. 3 seed doubles Rose and Geramita snuck past Guidry and Vaughn. Lawrence Academy secured this non-conference match 7-2.