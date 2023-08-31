I love football.

I watched it some growing up, but I didn’t really know the game until high school when my mom made me play to make friends after moving to a new town. I played into adulthood, coached and even owned part of a team for a while.

  

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. He and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com