I love the Olympics.
I despise the International Olympic Committee, but I do love the Olympics themselves. It’s like college athletics in that I simultaneously appreciate its beauty while criticizing its governing body.
Because of the Olympics, I undoubtedly become a fan of a new sport every few years. This time it’s water soccer, a sport more commonly known around the world as water polo.
I wore a knockoff Polo shirt once, but I’m in the minority in that I think the cologne smells gross. Combine that with the fact that I’ve always been too fat and poor to ride a horse and my knowledge of polo is nil. I know soccer though and water polo is soccer while swimming, but without the offsides and long delays.
They score a lot, they foul a lot and it is awesome. It doesn’t hurt that the last match I watched featured the men of U.S. Water Polo taking the South African team behind the water shed for a 20-3 victory. It always adds to my interest when I get to root for Team U.S.A..
It occurs to me while writing this that my love and appreciation for all things red, white and blue draw parallels to the Olympics and college athletics.
I love it passionately and have for as long as I can remember. I am admittedly biased but when compared to alternatives, I find it is superior in so many ways. I do all this while also bemoaning it’s corruption and lack of adequate leadership.
That won’t stop me from chanting “U.S.A.” with my son while the women dominate in basketball, both 3x3 and full court. It just means I’m no longer angry when I see someone walking while the national anthem is playing. Unless that someone is my son.
I was raised in a military home and lived wherever Uncle Sam sent my Dad. I pledged allegiance every day, sang the national anthem before watching movies in a theatre and grew up as patriotic as they come. I recognize that my perspective is not everyone else’s, however and I’ve read, watched and listened enough in my 45 years on earth to understand why.
Not everyone grew up like I grew up. Living in the United States of America feels different for everyone for a lot of reasons. We are a big country with a comparatively young and complicated past.
Much like the U.S. Men’s basketball team, we may not look our best right now but we are undoubtedly capable of greatness.
In the meantime, I’m going to occasionally call out the coach and cheer like crazy because that’s our team, and I want us to keep getting better.
