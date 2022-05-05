GOLDSBORO - Two local schools will represent Martin County in the 1A Tennis Eastern State Championships on Friday, May 6 in Cary.
Riverside High School and Bear Grass Charter School each sent players for the singles category, along with two doubles teams, to compete in the two day 1A Eastern Regionals held at Herman Park & Recreation in Goldsboro on April 29.
Riverside’s regional team consisted of Kishan Patel and Eric Carranza in the singles category. While A.J. Garcia/Krishiv Patel and Bradley Reason/Seth Comacho competed in the doubles category.
The Bear Grass Charter regional team consisted of Ethan Clemmer competing in the singles category and Austin Clinefelter/Nick Mizelle competing in the doubles category.
Riverside’s A.J. Garcia and Krishiv Patel won the first round on day two, but subsequently lost in the Regional Championship ranking them second in the Eastern Region.
Bear Grass senior Ethan Clemmer lost both matches on day two. Clemmer ranked fourth in the Eastern Region
A.J. Garcia and Krishiv Patel will represent Riverside High School in the doubles category and Ethan Clemmer will represent Bear Grass Charter School in the singles category in the State Championships starting at 9 a.m., May 6, at Cary Tennis Park, in Cary.