Schedule changes and teams playing football on Thursday night instead of the traditional Friday night lights threw a little kink in the pre-Labor Day Weekend high school sports realm.
Here is an update for the Martin County high school teams are faring so far this fall season.
Bear Grass Charter
Bear Grass Charter varsity tennis team defeated Gates County High School at home on August 31, 8-1. They also defeated the Jones Trojans from Trenton 8-1 on September 1.
The Bear Grass varsity volleyball team lost to Washington in four sets 3-1 last Tuesday August 30, but the football team had a successful home game Friday, Sept. 2 beating the Spring Creek Gators 28-6.
The Bear’s soccer team lost to Camden on the road 9-0.
South Creek High
The South Creek Cougars football team lost on the road to Southside 33-8. The Cougars volleyball team suffered two losses at home. The first loss was against Perquimans 3-0 and the second was a setback to Washing County, 3-2.
Riverside High
The Riverside Knights’ volleyball team won at home against North Pitt, 3-0, on August 29. On Aug. 31, the Knights’ lost at home to Pamlico County, 3-0. On Sept. 1 the Knights were victorious at home against Gates winning 3-0.
The Knights soccer team lost at home on Aug. 31, to North Pitt, 3-0.
Riversides’ tennis team lost it’s away match on Sept. 1 to Lawrence Academy, 8-1.
The Knights football team was victorious at home on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Northside winning 40-28.