This past weekend showed that the East Carolina football team had some NFL-caliber talent on its roster last season.
Two former Pirates found NFL teams upon agreeing to undrafted free agent contracts following the league’s annual draft. The three-day, seven-round event held in Las Vegas ended on Saturday. ECU defensive backs Ja’Quan McMillian and D.J.Ford each went undrafted, but weren’t without teams for long.
McMillian signed with the Denver Broncos and Ford signed with the New York Jets.
McMillian was a second-team All-American selection last season after posting five interceptions and 1.8 passes defended per game. He led ECU in interceptions in three consecutive seasons. The cornerback also recorded 56 total tackles last season.
The Winston-Salem native and Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist (given to the top defensive back in college football) declared for the NFL draft following the 2022 season, forgoing his final two years of college eligibility.
Ford was a transfer from North Carolina who had 32 tackles, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups during his one season with the Pirates.
Ford and McMillian were among the 12 former ECU football players to participate in a pro day on the college’s campus at the end of March. Wide receiver Tyler Snead, who also opted to forgo his final two years of eligibility, hasn’t been signed.
Along with McMillian, Denver signed another undrafted defensive back in Hawaii’s Cortez Davis. The Broncos also spent draft capital on their secondary when they selected Pittsburgh cornerback Demarri Mathis in the fourth round, and later used a seventh-round pick on corner Faion Hicks out of Wisconsin.
The Jets used the fourth overall selection to grab Cincinnati corner Ahmad Gardner. The Jets didn’t do anything else to improve their secondary in the remainder of the draft, until signing Ford and Illinois safety Tony Adams.