WILLIAMSTON – They can’t say they didn’t have their chances.
Riverside High School’s softball team stranded 10 baserunners, and Northside rallied in the middle innings to defeat the Knights 6-4 in a Coastal Plains 1A Conference game Tuesday night.
The Panthers remained unbeaten at 11-0 and improved to 10-0 in the CPC, four games ahead of second-place Riverside (6-4 CPC and overall) with four games left in the regular season.
Going into Thursday’s game against Bear Grass Charter, Northside has outscored opponents 103-13 this season.
The Knights got off to a good start, collecting two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Abbie Cargile led off with a walk and stole second base. She scored when Kaitlyn Hayes’ bunt was erred, which allowed Hayes to advance to third. Hayes crossed the plate on a one-out groundout by Peyton Lane to make it 2-0.
But the home team couldn’t add to the lead in the bottom of the second frame after Jailyn Rondeau and Melaina Blount walked and Cargile singled to load the bases with two outs. Northside pitcher Bella Boykin coaxed a strikeout to end the inning.
The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead. Kathleen Slade was hit by a pitch and Emaleigh Cherry reached on an error to set up Rylie Newman’s two-run triple to right field. Newman would score on a wild pitch, and with one out, Boykin walked and Taylor Chase reached on an error before Lane got out of the jam with a flyout and a groundout.
Riverside threatened in the bottom of the third inning when Lane walked and Camryn Beach walked, the latter with two outs. Boykin struck out the next batter to preserve the one-run lead.
The Knights were able to tie the score at 3-all in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Blount bunted for a hit and she came around to score on a two-out double to center by Hayes, who then took third on a wild pitch with Lakelyn Cooke at bat. Cooke then lined out to Slade at shortstop for the final out.
Northside took the lead for good with a three-run top of the fifth inning.
Hannah Black led off by launching a solo home run over the centerfield fence. Boykin squibbed a single and moved to second on a groundout. Hannah Baker singled to right to plate Boykin, and Baker took second on the throw to the plate. Karley Harris then singled to right to bring in Baker, making it 6-3.
Riverside had another chance to put pressure on Northside in the bottom of the fifth inning but couldn’t get the big hit after Camryn Beach singled and Perry Stohlman and Rondeau walked with two outs. The bases were left loaded for the second time when Boykin induced a grounder to Paige Sawyer at first base to end the threat.
Riverside did tack on its final run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Cargile singled, stole second, moved to third on a groundout by Hayes and scored on a wild pitch with Cooke at bat. Again, Boykin limited the damage by getting a strikeout and groundout.
The Knights left their final runner on base in their last at-bat.
Stohlman walked with two outs, but Boykin finished with a strikeout to preserve the win for the Panthers.
Boykin earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits while striking out 10 and walking eight.
Lane suffered the loss for Riverside. She allowed nine hits, struck out one and walked two.
Cargile led Riverside with a pair of hits, while Black, Baker and Harris led Northside with two hits each.