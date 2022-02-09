Emma Mosley (center) agrees to cheer at N.C. Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount while surrounded by friends and family. Gathered were (front row, from left) Charlie Mosley, Emma Mosley and Tim Mosley. In the back are Nicole Mosley, David Blend, Coach Madeline Wynn, Tonia Grimsley and Olivia Mosley.
Emma Mosley (center) is surrounded by her parents, Charlie (left) and Tim, as she commits to be a member of the cheerleading squad at N.C. Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount.
Andre' Alfred
The Enterprise
Emma Mosley will attend N.C. Wesleyan College as a cheerleader following her graduation from Bear Grass Charter School.
BEAR GRASS- It is a great feeling when one has the opportunity to go to college. It’s even a better feeling when one can go to college and still do what he or she loves.
Bear Grass cheerleader Emma Mosley signed her letter of intent to attend North Carolina Wesleyan to continue doing what she’s loved since she was in the seventh grade…cheerleading.
Mosley revealed, “I started cheering in seventh grade and continued throughout 2022.”
She continued, “The highlights of my career was winning first place in the states and pre-states in 2019. But my biggest highlight was being able to help coach middle school cheer. A lot of the middle schoolers were close to my age so we grew together and became good friends. I’m cheering now with the first girls I ever coached.”
Mosley’s cheering duties at N.C. Wesleyan will include basketball, football and she hopes to make the Mat Team as well.
“Cheering has made me a more open person. It has helped me gain a lot of confidence and become more responsible. I feel my transition to college will be easier since I know most of the cheer team there,” shared Mosley.
Emma Mosley will major in special education while attending North Carolina Wesleyan.