National Hunting and Fishing Day in North Carolina is Saturday, Sept. 24. It is an annual celebration that promotes outdoor recreation and conservation.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the state’s agency mandated to conserve and sustain the state’s fish and wildlife resources, will host two family-friendly events that Saturday highlighting the region’s extraordinary hunting and fishing heritage.

