1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Tarboro (12-1) vs. #6 Pender (9-3)
WEST
#3 Mitchell (12-2) vs. #4 Robbinsville (10-3)
2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Princeton (13-0) vs. #10 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2)
WEST
#1 Shelby (13-1) vs. #2 East Surry (13-0)
3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
EAST
#6 J.H. Rose (10-4) vs. #13 Jacksonville (11-2)
WEST
#3 Dudley (13-1) vs. #16 South Point (11-3)
4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
EAST
#6 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) vs. #20 Rolesville (9-5)
WEST
#1 Hough (14-0) vs. #10 Julius Chambers (13-1)
FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PLAYOFF NOTES
- Tarboro is in the Regional Finals for the sixth straight year. This marks the 11th Regional Final for the Vikings since 2008. The
Vikings last failed to advance to a State Championship Game in 2016 when Wallace-Rose Hill took them down in the 1AA Regional
Finals.
- Mitchell and Robbinsville last met in the 1A Second Round last year with Robbinsville coming out on top, 28-20.
- Wallace-Rose Hill returns to the Regional Final for the first time since a string of four straight State Championships from 2014-
2017. Princeton last reached the Regional in 1979.
- Shelby has made eight of the last nine Regional Finals. The Golden Lions only bowed out prior to the Regional last year in that span,
losing to Hendersonville in Round 2. East Surry is in their fourth straight Regional Final and has won each of their appearances in
that span.
- South Point and Dudley both return to the Regional Final for the first time since 2016, both winning their respective Regionals.
- J.H. Rose and Jacksonville last met in a playoff game in the first round of the 2002 4A Playoffs. The Rampants shut out Jacksonville
46-0.
- Rolesville is the lowest seeded team to reach the Regional Finals in 2021. The Rams were 5-5 entering the playoffs, but return numerous
starters off last year’s Regional Championship team. Cardinal Gibbons is in their third straight Regional Final, however,
the Crusaders have the lowest all-time Playoff winning percentage (since 1972 when NCHSAA Record Keeping began) of any of the
remaining 4A teams. Gibbons is 21-13 (.618) all-time in NCHSAA Football Playoffs.
- Chambers appears in their sixth straight Regional Final, victorious in their last three trips. Hough returns to the Regional Final for
the first time since 2017. The Huskies fell to Mallard Creek that year 20-10.
- Hough and Chambers met earlier this year on September 24 at Hough. The Huskies pulled off the win 16-10 and took the Queen
City 3A/4A Conference Championship in the process.