The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has sent out its first draft of the 2021-2025 Relaignment Plan to member schools.
In the immediate region, Conference 2 is set to be an all-Class 1A league as Bertie drops down from the 2A ranks to join Riverside-Martin, South Creek, Gates County, Washington County and Perquimans.
Riverside-Martin and South Creek are currently part of the Coastal Plains 1A Conference along with Tarboro, Pamlico County, Northside, Southside and Jones Senior. Bertie is currently in the Northeastern Coastal 2A Conference with Hertford County, Pasquotank, Elizabeth City Northeastern, First Flight and Currituck.
The only league in the region which may remain virtually unchanged is a 1A league dubbed Conference 1, which is currently the Atlantic-6. It is made up of Bear Grass Charter School, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke.
In the initial plan, all of the Pitt County high schools (J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley, South Central, Farmville Central, North Pitt and Ayden-Grifton) are essentially staying together in their respective ìnewî conferences.
However, these conferences, if this plan is adopted, will have some new schools.
Conference 19 (names will be decided in the final plan) will be a 3A/4A league made up of six 3A schools and two 4A schools.
Joining 4As Conley and New Bern will be 3As J.H. Rose, Havelock, Jacksonville, Northside-Jacksonville and Richlands.
Rose, Conley and South Central are three schools that currently make up the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference along with New Bern, C.B. Aycock, Eastern Wayne and Southern Wayne.
Conference 4 would be a 1A/2A split league. It would be made up of five 2A schools – Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, Greene Central, North Pitt and Washington – and a pair of 1A schools, Southside and Northside-Pinetown.
Ayden-Grifton and Greene Central are currently part of the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference with North Lenoir, West Craven, South Lenoir, Washington and Kinston. Farmville Central and North Pitt are currently part of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference with North Johnston, Beddingfield, Nash Central and SouthWest Edgecombe.
Per the Realignment Process and Procedures, the first draft is done by the NCHSAA Staff. According to NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, staff made significant efforts to focus on factors the Realignment Committee indicated were most important to the membership.
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” Tucker said. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”
Tucker added, “I am grateful for the commitment and input of the Realignment Committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process. I am also thankful for the hard work of our Staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”
Member schools may submit those concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by Jan. 8th, 2021. The Realignment Committee will reconvene on Jan. 13, 2021 to review submissions from schools and make adjustments as appropriate to the first draft.
The second draft of conference alignments will be sent to the membership on Jan. 14, 2021. Once the second draft has been posted, schools will have the opportunity to submit an appeal in writing by Jan. 21, 2021. All appeals will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.