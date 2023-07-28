...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
RALEIGH – On July 1, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission launched a new, custom licensing system and mobile app, Go Outdoors North Carolina, developed in partnership with Brandt, a Florida based company that provides innovative paperless web and mobile solutions for a best-in-class user experience.
Through Go Outdoors North Carolina, residents and non-residents can easily purchase licenses, register vessels, apply for permits and shop for merchandise online. Customers can upgrade their digital license(s) to a durable, hard card license with four design options to choose from that feature North Carolina game and fish. The designs are of white-tailed deer, wood duck, largemouth bass and dolphinfish.