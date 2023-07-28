NCWRC Logo

RALEIGH – On July 1, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission launched a new, custom licensing system and mobile app, Go Outdoors North Carolina, developed in partnership with Brandt, a Florida based company that provides innovative paperless web and mobile solutions for a best-in-class user experience.

Through Go Outdoors North Carolina, residents and non-residents can easily purchase licenses, register vessels, apply for permits and shop for merchandise online. Customers can upgrade their digital license(s) to a durable, hard card license with four design options to choose from that feature North Carolina game and fish. The designs are of white-tailed deer, wood duck, largemouth bass and dolphinfish.

  