Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY... Gusty southwest winds will develop this morning, with RH values dropping to 25-30% away from the beaches by early afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. This combination of winds, low humidity, and low fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.