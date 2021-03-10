CHOCOWINITY – One goal proved to be enough for the Riverside High School soccer team Monday night.
The Knights, backed by a solid defense throughout and a goal by senior Cole Baker less than 10 minutes into the first half, defeated Southside 1-0 in a third (tiebreaker) match to determine the Coastal Plains 1A Conference champion and league representative for the state playoffs.
This is the Knights’ first league championship since 2016.
“I am ecstatic,” said Riverside head coach Scott Farmer, whose squad improved to 6-2-1 with their third consecutive victory. “For the mix we have, I could not be any prouder of a team.”
The Knights and Seahawks went into the tiebreaker match having split the previous two encounters, with each team winning by a goal on the other’s pitch.
Because the CPC only has two schools with soccer programs, the winner of the season series determines the playoff representative.
Before this season, Riverside had not beaten Southside in eight previous meetings dating back to 2015. The Seahawks had outscored them 22-6 in that span.
The last conference championship RHS soccer won was in 2016 as a member of the Two Rivers Conference along with Tarboro.
The futility against the Seahawks carried into the first match this year, even though the loss was just 2-1.
But Riverside – despite a mixture of talented but inexperienced youth as well as some experience – has found a way to win the last two matches.
The Knights went on the attack early in the first half as Dylan Johnson nearly had a goal in the opening minutes.
Riverside’s patience was rewarded with 31:21 remaining in the half when the Seahawks couldn’t clear a corner kick and Baker – normally a defenseman – found himself inside the goalie box with the ball. He quickly punched a shot to the right of the Southside goalkeeper for the tally, making it 1-0.
“Cole and I have always had this understanding that he can go up and back,” Farmer said. “I really wanted him at midfield this year but he feels comfortable back there (defense). But he’s fast enough to push the ball up like a midfielder and still get back. He has a green light anytime he wants to go and he knows that. He’s like a midfielder who plays defense.”
Noah Nicholson and Davis Wynne also had scoring opportunities in the first half but were not able to convert.
Meanwhile, the Riverside defense – led by several saves from goalie Jones Manning and the back line of Davis Wynne, Kolby Chesson, Baker and Alex Chesson – continued to keep the Southside offense at bay.
“They have some good shooters and you can never relax or let up against them,” Farmer said.
The Seahawks pressed the issue in the second half, but the Riverside defense was up to the challenge.
On the other end of the field, the Knights’ offense was putting pressure on the Seahawks’ keeper as Lucas Thomas, Nicholson, Johnson, Cameron Lilley and Wynne all had opportunities to increase the Riverside lead.
Southside was able to generate a couple of shots in the final three minutes but one sailed over the goal and the other was cleared by Baker with under a minute left.
Farmer praised his team.
“These guys never quit,” he said. “We have lost two matches by a total of three goals. That says a lot about the players we have. We have seniors and juniors that have not played since rec ball, we have freshmen and sophomores who are having to start. They are all doing their job and supporting each other.
“It’s an uncanny mix, but definitely a delightful one,” Farmer continued. “When you have a team that continues to bounce back with all of today’s COVID issues, it’s just fun. Missing two senior starters and putting in a player that had never played nor played goalie and him doing a great job because of his sheer determination, or underclassmen that compete against seniors week after week, is something else. This team has exceeded any expectations by anyone.”