HERTFORD — The Four Rivers Conference hosted a men’s and women’s cross country meet at Camp Cale on Tuesday.
Gates County, North East Carolina Prep, Perquimans County, Riverside and Tarboro high schools had athletes compete at the meet.
Both races were 5,000 meters in distance.
In the boys’ race, Perquimans County junior Jayden White secured a commanding lead to begin the race and won the men’s race with a time of 18 minutes, 48 seconds.
North East Carolina Prep’s Ryan Mann was second (20:29), Riverside’s Noah Nicholson was third (20:45).
North East Carolina Prep, located in Tarboro, rounded out the top five as Jayden Test and Andrew Sessoms placed fourth and fifth respectively.
Perquimans’ Coley Drew was seventh, Gates’ Tyler Berryman placed ninth.
Perquimans’ Luke Williams (12th) and Ty Nixon (14th) also competed in the 24-athlete field.
The North East Carolina Prep Huskies won the boys team competition with 25 points, while Riverside was second with 32 points.
Riverside’s Briley Bickerstaff was dominant in the girls race.
The senior won the girls race with a time of 19:29.
Bickerstaff is the 2020-21 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East Regional women’s cross country individual champion and placed second overall at the Winter 2021 NCHSAA Class 1A Women’s State Championship race in January.
Tarboro’s Zita Day placed second (27:06), North East Carolina Prep’s Pizgah Wadsworth placed third (27:35).
Riverside’s Ivanna Vasques-Rojas and Alyssa Roscoe finished fourth and fifth place respectively.
Gates’ Katelyn Jones placed seventh overall in the 12-athlete field.
Riverside was the only school that had enough athletes to score team points in the women’s race.
The Knights finished the women’s team competition with 15 points.
VOLLEYBALL
Albemarle School def. Terra Ceia Christian 25-14, 25-15, 25-19: Albemarle School earned the home Tarheel Independent Conference win against Terra Ceia Christian on Tuesday.
Sydney Abeyounis led the Lady Colts with 13 kills, six blocks and three digs. Miranda Parker added seven kills, three aces, and six digs.
The Lady Colts were helped by Madison Mansfield with 15 assists and Madelyn Delosreyes with 11 assists.
The Lady Colts play their last regular season game Thursday at Ridgecroft School.
Perquimans def. Washington County 25-1, 25-4, 25-6: The Pirates (16-1, 10-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Panthers (0-10, 0-8 FRC) in a league match Tuesday at Washington County High School in Plymouth.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Maddie Chaulk had 18 assists, Ellie Jackson followed with nine assists, while Victoria “Tori” Williamson and Symiaya Leary each had one assist.
Williamson had four digs, Eby Scaff had two digs, Ariel Lewis, Ariana Salupo and Macie Cooper each had a dig.
Chaulk had nine service aces, Scaff posted six aces, Joliegh Connor had four aces, Lexi Williams, Ellie Ward and Daven Brabble had three aces each, while Williamson and Kaileigh Nixon posted one ace each.
Brabble had seven kills, Scaff and Williamson had six kills each, Williams had four kills, Lewis had three kills, Nixon and Salupo posted two kills each, while Leary had a kill in the win.
Ahoskie Christian def. Victory Christian: The Eagles (11-3, 6-2 NCCAA North) lost to the Warriors (8-2, 7-2 NCCAA North) in three sets of a conference match Tuesday at Ahoskie Christian.
Camden def. First Flight 25-17, 25-9, 25-11: The Bruins (16-0, 10-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Nighthawks (8-7, 6-4 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at Camden County High School in Camden.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Peyton Carver had 18 assists, while Sydney Tatum had 11 assists, McKayla Knauss had 10 digs, Adisyn Russell followed with eight digs, Carver had six digs, Sam Smith had three digs, Kamryn Nash and Tessa Forehand posted two digs each, while Carlyn Tanis and Tatum had a dig each.
Kenison Parker led the Bruins with two total blocks, while Knauss and Forehand each recorded a block.
Carver and Parker each had three service aces, Knauss had two aces, while Smith and Russell each had one ace.
Knauss had nine kills, Forehand had seven kills, Parker had six kills, Carver posted four kills, Tanis and Mackenzie Boose each had three kills in the win.
Manteo def. Currituck 25-11, 25-20, 14-25, 24-26, 15-10: Manteo defeated the Knights (9-7, 5-3 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Jamie Holton had 18 kills, while Makenna Sexton had 14 kills.
Kiana Willis had four service aces, while Holton had three aces. Kelley Cook led Manteo with five total blocks, while Taryn Booth had four blocks. Erika Bailey and Holton had two blocks each.
Holton had 22 digs, Sexton had 18 digs, Grace Albarty had 17 digs, and Bailey had 15 digs.
Bella Alexander posted 16 assists, while Willis had 14 assists in the win.
John A. Holmes def. Pasquotank: The Aces (8-1, 6-4 NCC) edged the Panthers (4-6, 2-6 NCC) in five sets of a conference match Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Pasquotank’s Emma Bailey had 10 service aces.
BOYS SOCCER
Terra Ceia Christian 5, Albemarle School 4: The Albemarle boys soccer team lost Tuesday to Terra Ceia Christian.
Ethan Mercer led the Colts with two goals. Carter Cauley and Brayden Lowry each added a goal. Brayden Lowry also had eight saves as goalkeeper along with Cole Langley’s 10 saves. The Colts will play Thursday at Ridgecroft school.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northeastern 6, Lawrence Academy 3: Northeastern (13-0) defeated Lawrence Academy in a non-conference match Tuesday at Northeastern.
Northeastern’s winners in singles: Zoe Pureza, Jessica Carter, Jada Simpson, and Emma Montero.
Lawrence Academy’s Lucy Spruill and Lucilla Buffano won their singles matches.
Northeastern’s winners in doubles: Chloe Redd/Jada Simpson and Mary Ellen Foreman/Emma Montero.
Lawrence Academy’s Perris Clayton and Annie Hayes Trowell won their doubles match.
John A. Holmes 8, Currituck 1: Edenton’s John A. Holmes dispatched Currituck, 8-1, on Tuesday, keeping their conference championship hopes alive. The Lady Aces play Northeastern on Wednesday, and, with a win, would tie the Lady Eagles for the title. Lisa Phillips claimed Currituck’s only win, a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 6 singles. “Lisa played really well,” observed Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “She’s very athletic, and is improving with every match.” “Overall, we did a lot of good things,” Ramsey continued, “but we’re not yet able string those good things together against a team as formidable as Edenton.” Currituck concludes its regular season with a 5-7 record overall, 4-6 in the NCC, good for 4th place in the conference. The Lady Knights will travel on Monday to First Flight for the NCC’s 3A regional qualifier, and then, on Tuesday, to Northeastern for the annual conference tournament.
First Flight 7, Manteo 2: The Nighthawks (5-4, 5-4 NCC) defeated Manteo (4-8, 2-8 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Allison Hudson, Grace Woerner, Emily Yurasek and Annalise Hyder won their singles matches.
Manteo’s Edyth Simpson and Grace Garman won their singles matches.
First Flight doubles teams of Hudson and Yurasek, Woerner and Olivia Lillinston along with Heather Snyder and Chloe Rose won their matches.