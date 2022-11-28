ECU vs. Houston

East Carolina’s Keaton Mitchell, pictured in last week’s game against Houston, rushed for a career-high 222 yards in a 49-46 win at Temple on Saturday.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Holton Ahlers delivered one final message to his teammates before breaking the huddle ahead of what turned out to be the game-winning drive of a 49-46 win over Temple on Saturday.

“We had one drive to get to seven wins, one drive to get to a winning season,” the East Carolina quarterback said. “All day we felt like the only time they were stopping us was when we were stopping ourselves. So I said, ‘Let’s get to seven.’”