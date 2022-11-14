Conrad's line-drive FG as time expires gets ECU past BYU

East Carolina’s Keaton Mitchell shakes off a tackle from BYU’s Talan Alfery as he runs the ball for a touchdown on Oct. 28 in Provo, Utah. Mitchell and the Pirates fell just short of upsetting Cincinnati on Friday night.

 The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — After finding ways to produce timely scores at the end of games during a three-game winning streak, the East Carolina football team ran out of magic on Friday in a 27-25 road loss to Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium in a key American Athletic Conference game.

Pirates’ quarterback Holton Ahlers tried to keep his team’s final drive alive and he looked for receiver C.J. Johnson in the middle of the field on fourth down. Johnson couldn’t come up with the catch with a defender draped all over him and the Bearcats took over with 1:44 remaining and salted away the win.