Leaving the hot Florida sun didn’t do anything to cool off the East Carolina offense.
The Pirates enjoyed a steady stream of runs in an 8-2 non-conference win over visiting UNC Wilmington on Tuesday. The victory came after the Pirates buried conference foe Central Florida under 32 runs in a three-game sweep in Orlando, Fla.
The Pirates continued to crush opposing pitching and scored two runs in first, fourth, sixth and seventh innings and marched the game out of reach for the Seahawks, who had multiple hits in an inning just once. ECU, meanwhile, had at least one hit in every inning but one.
“It’s awesome,” Pirates catcher Ben Newton said of his team’s five-game win streak. “Earlier in the season you would have a really good game and we wouldn’t be able to back it up. So it’s awesome to be backing it up again.”
The lineup was selective at the plate and the approach led to nine walks. ECU pounced on good pitches too, as timely aggressiveness produced nine hits, including three for extra bases.
UNCW’s Evan Marcinko had pitched just three innings before Tuesday and made his first start of the season. The lefty struggled with command and was replaced with one out in the first inning. ECU (23-15) enjoyed an eventful bottom half of the first by scoring two runs with the help of two hits, one error and three walks.
Lane Hoover collected three hits with a double, and Newton also doubled as part of a 2-for-4 game with two RBIs. Designated hitter Cam Clonch also had a pair of RBIs.
Bryson Worrell was named the conference’s player of the week after going 7-for-16 in the sweep of UCF. The Pirates center fielder’s series included two home runs, five RBIs and four runs while reaching base 10 times.
He extended his on-base streak to seven games after going 1-for-3 with a walk against the Seahawks.
“Up and down the lineup, guys are just having quality at-bats,” Newton said. “And what’s really awesome is we are really happy for each other’s success, and it’s a fun atmosphere to be around.”
UNCW (21-14) needed six pitchers in the game, as ECU threatened to score often. And after a weekend full of them, ECU had the makings another big inning when Newton led off the fourth with a double to left-center. Zach Agnos followed with a walk, forcing UNCW to turn to its third pitcher of the game in Noah Overton.
Newton scored on a wild pitch, and Agnos came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Clonch. The Pirates couldn’t add on, but exited the fourth with a 4-0 lead.
ECU added on with two more runs in the sixth when Josh Moylan’s triple down the right-field line scored Hoover, who reached base in all four plate appearances. Moylan scored on the next pitch via wild pitch to push ECU’s lead to 6-0.
The barrage of runs has allowed ECU to keep its powder dry in the bullpen over the past week. That led to some sharp outings from all four of the Pirates’ pitchers.
“It allows guys to be fresh,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “We didn’t even use (Carter) Spivey or (C.J.) Mayhue at UCF, so it allowed those guys to get their feet back underneath them. We’ve called on them a whole lot this year and it’s great to see.”
Garett Saylor pitched 4.0 innings and was charged with two earned runs and three hits. He was pulled after facing two batters in the fifth, both of whom scored in the inning.
Saylor cruised and needed just 37 pitches to record 12 outs.
Matt Suggs gave UNCW its first run of the game in the seventh when the Seahawks’ catcher launched a leadoff home run to left. A single by Jac Croom followed and ended Saylor’s outing.
Mayhue earned the start and the win as the lefty racked up three strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Carter Spivey was especially effective and needed just 13 pitches to record the final seven outs of the game. Spivey went 2.1 innings with a strikeout to earn his third save of the season.
His catcher noticed a little extra zip on the reliever’s stuff.
“Spivey was able to be fresh today and his stuff was a little bit sharper,” Newton said. “So it’s awesome that we were able to do that and hopefully we can keep that up.”
The Pirates return to American Athletic Conference play this weekend with a three-game series at Tulane.