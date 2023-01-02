BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It didn’t take East Carolina long to grab control of Tuesday’s Birmingham Bowl against Coastal Carolina. And when it was all over, the Pirates showed up on a big stage to end a season that was a long time coming.

ECU was too much for the Chanticleers in a 53-29 win. The Pirates’ talent on offense shined, and the defense played with an unmatched ferocity. They never trailed after taking a 17-14 lead midway through the second quarter, held off a last gasp from the Chanticleers and kept their foot on the gas to hang 50 for good measure.