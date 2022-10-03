BOCA RATON, Fla. — C.J. Johnson’s focus could have been anywhere but on the football field and his East Carolina teammates and coaches would have understood.
The junior had a tough week. Johnson was dealing with the death of his grandmother in the days leading up to the Pirates’ 48-28 road win over South Florida at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.
Yet the Pirates’ receiver played with passion and with tremendous focus while scorching the USF defense for 197 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Johnson consistently jumped higher and ran faster and harder than the Bulls defenders tasked with containing him, and he did so while putting together a performance to remember.
“He’s had a tough week. His family’s had a tough couple of weeks and I’m just really proud of him,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “I’m proud of how he’s handled everything. And it’s not easy. There’s a lot of emotion that came pouring out of him.
“He’s a good kid and it’s just great to see him have that day. I told him, ‘You know, your grandma, she’s celebrating up in heaven right now looking down on you.’ And that’s something that kind of helps him.”
Johnson had touchdown receptions of 60, 74, 14 and nine yards, and each came with their own varying levels of awe. Quarterback Holton Ahlers, a high school teammate of Johnson at D.H. Conley, was able to tap into their familiarity on the field as the senior quarterback zipped passes and lobbed scoring chances all over the field.
On the 74-yard score that pushed the lead to 21-0 in the second quarter, Ahlers noticed the defense was in a cover zero set, meaning the Bulls were preparing to defend a rushing play with no deep defenders. Ahlers audibled to a passing play and told Johnson the ball would be coming his way with a quick glance and a hand motion.
Johnson caught the pass on the sideline, kept his balance to stay in bounds and broke two tackles before running past everyone. His 60-yard score came on the Pirates’ first possession of the game and it ignited what was an overpowering offensive showing.
“I think the first drive kind of got us going a little bit and kind of got our momentum going a little bit because obviously we didn’t produce as well as we wanted to produce in the Navy game,” Ahlers said. “So we wanted to come out to a hot start and we certainly did that today.”
For a game that was moved from one side of the state to the other four days before kickoff, the announced attendance of 3,708 made FAU’s home field look cavernous and eerie at times. USF had its logo painted on the 50-yard line, but that was about the only feeling the Bulls had of this being a home game.
The atmosphere was a stark difference from the gameday experience at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, but ECU brought its own energy in the form of an electric offensive performance that left the Bulls stunned heading into halftime.
ECU (3-2, 1-1 AAC) led 41-7 by the end of the second quarter as the Pirates overpowered the Bulls in every aspect of the game.
By the end of the first half, Johnson was well on his way to tying the school record for single-game touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ahlers had five touchdown passes by halftime, throwing scores to Johnson, Isaiah Winstead and Ryan Jones.
Ahlers finished 31-of-41 passing for six touchdowns and 465 yards.
Oh, and this was all without star running back Keaton Mitchell, who tested out his hip injury in pregame warmups but did not play on Saturday as Houston wanted to make sure the sophomore runner was fully healed from his injury suffered in last week’s loss to Navy before putting him out there.
Mitchell is expected to play next week.
“We probably could have pushed him and he would have gone, but I really did not feel comfortable because I didn’t feel like he was full speed,” Houston said. “I just didn’t want to put him at risk. I’ve just seen it before when you try to force it back and it turns into a worse injury or something. I feel fairly confident he’ll be ready to go next week. I mean, I try to do the right thing and he wanted to go. But we just felt like it was best that he didn’t just with the the way he looked.”
Freshman Marlon Gunn Jr. played the most snaps of his career and led the Pirates in rushing with 61 yards on 15 carries. Rahjai Harris provided the boom and scored his team-leading fifth rushing touchdown of the season with a five-yard score in the second quarter.
“He’s a stud, man. He’s a really good back and can run really well, obviously, but one thing that stands out to me as a quarterback is his pass protection,” Ahlers said of Gunn. “If we have to keep him in there and ask him to pass protect and put his body on the line, he’ll do it. A lot of freshmen don’t even understand pass pro or understand how important that is.”
During a game where ECU’s offense was aggressive and effective, the Pirates’ defense had its own time in the spotlight. ECU turned away the Bulls (1-4, 0-1) at the goal line in the fourth quarter to preserve a 20-point lead. The sequence began when USF rusher Michel Dukes was ruled to be down at the half-yard line after a review overturned a touchdown.
USF had first and goal from the ECU 2 and was stopped on four consecutive plays. The goal-line stand deflated a Bulls team that had scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and was mounting a comeback effort.
“It just happens. I see it so many times where you allow them back in the ball game,” Houston said. “They came close to getting all the way back in the ballgame. I felt like we did keep it a little bit of a distance. Got a little hairy there before the goal-line stand. But a great goal-line stand and we won to game with a great goal-line stand.”
In the first quarter, Julius Wood forced a fumble in the red zone that was pounced on by Xavier Smith.
USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw for three touchdowns and 253 yards, and receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. produced 180 yards and two scores. This was the first game that USF recorded a passing touchdown after not doing so for the first four games.
ECU will play next at Tulane on Saturday.