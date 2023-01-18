Attention to detail on the defensive end of the floor is where East Carolina let Sunday’s game against visiting South Florida slip away.
The Pirates had trouble defending the Bulls’ ruthless combination of Tyler Harris and Russel Tchewa in the second half as the pair broke open the game and sent the Pirates to an 81-70 loss, their fifth American Athletic Conference defeat.
“In the second half we were not able to stay with them,” ECU coach Mike Schwartz said. “Credit to Tyler Harris and Russell Tchewa for controlling the game, particularly on offense in the second half.”
Neither team led by more than one possession’s worth of points in the opening half. ECU (10-9, 1-5 AAC) did a solid job of limiting the guard Harris’ catch-and-shoot ability by racing to meet him at the perimeter and picking him up when he curled off screens.
The Pirates didn’t make things easy on Tchewa, either, as they held the pair to five points apiece. ECU took a three-point lead with 1:31 to play, but a 6-0 run before halftime gave USF a 34-31 lead going into the break.
But that defensive attention from the Pirates that was so successful in limiting the Bulls’ top players began to falter, if only for a moment, but it was enough to allow Harris a chance to really get going. The Bulls’ guard hit one big shot after another and scored a game-high 24 points. Harris poured in 19 points in the second half on 6-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three-point range.
Tchewa, a 7-foot, 280-pound center, got going under the basket to finish with 20 points, 15 of which came after halftime. Tchewa went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field after halftime.
Both players scored during the Bulls’ game-changing run in the second half that broke open the game. Harrris scored nine points on USF’s 14-2 spurt that had ECU facing a 56-45 deficit with 12:07 to play in the game.
ECU led by one point just three minutes earlier when a Quentin Diboundje layup put the Pirates in front at 43-42 with 15:20 left in the game.
The Pirates have allowed opponents to make more than 10 3-pointers in back-to-back games, after Cincinnati made 14 3s, followed by the Bulls’ 11 3-pointers.
“We told our guys where Harris would shoot the ball from but until players start to understand how important scout report is, how important shooter defense is,” Schwartz said. “Again, we play Cincinnati, Landers Nolley (II) makes two shots to start the game. Are those the two shots that beat us? I don’t know. But I do know this, that gets momentum going for a team.
“Harris, we had done a pretty solid job in the first half, we give Harris a one-pass 3-pointer off of a drive-and-kick play, which we were adamant not to do, and we had done a good job of that in the first half. But the minute you let your guard down in this league, especially versus a great-coached team and a really good team with good players, you’re going to get punched in the face.”
ECU was without leading scorer Javon Small, who missed Sunday’s game with an injury. His absence made things tough on the offense, and the Pirates needed time to figure out the workings of the offense without the sophomore leading the sets.
The first half saw a lot of isolation and players taking turns shooting the ball.
It wasn’t until the second half that the Pirates found a flow. Four players scored in double figures, led by Diboundje’s season-high 18 points.
Brandon Johnson scored 16 points with 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, RJ Felton added 13 points and Kalib LaCount finished with 11 points and five assists while taking over the starting point guard role.
Jaden Walker dished six assists, and Ludgy Debaut recorded season highs in points with six and rebounds with 10.
LaCount hasn’t scored in double figures since scoring 13 in a tournament loss to Indiana State on Nov. 21. Debaut, the Pirates’ own 7-footer, played a season-high 20 minutes. He was often tasked with guarding Tchewa, who rarely came off the floor.
Debaut battled Tchewa for position under the basket and helped to slow down one of the better big men in the conference.
“Proud of Ludgy, what he did with the minutes,” Schwartz said. “And I thought Quentin really gave us some good stuff on offense as well.”
ECU will try to snap its four-game losing streak when it travels to Temple for a 7 p.m. tip on Wednesday.