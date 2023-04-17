In a different time when phone bills were linked to minutes and the number of calls, the Cincinnati bullpen phone would have racked up an eye-popping bill.
East Carolina torched the Bearcats’ pitching staff all weekend and the offense continued to produce during the Pirates’ 13-3, run-rule win on Sunday that sealed the series sweep. The Pirates have now won a season-long eight consecutive games.
“Our guys played great all weekend,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said.
The Pirates (28-8, 7-2 AAC) scored 32 runs in three games despite playing fewer innings than expected with a run-rule-shortened win on Saturday and another in the finale.
The hosts smacked seven home runs in the series, with Josh Moylan hitting one in each game and Cam Clonch adding a home run on Friday and Sunday.
Of ECU’s 34 hits, 14 went for extra bases. The Pirates scored in the first inning in every game, and continued to add. Luke Nowak and Alec Makarewiz hit back-to-back two-run doubles in the third on Sunday, and the Pirates piled on four more runs in the fourth inning that got going with Jacob Starling’s two-run single.
Moylan’s two-run home run to left-center field in the fifth inning on Sunday was yet another opposite-field blast from the first baseman, who has to be in the running for the conference’s player of the week. Moylan has 13 hits, five home runs, one double, 12 runs scored and 15 RBIs during his current eight-game hitting streak.
“When I’m going backside, I’m feeling locked in and my swing feels great right now,” the Pirates’ first baseman said. “It’s just more of laying off those pictures low in the zone early in the count, but just continuing to put good swings on it and letting the rest take care of itself.
“Just trying to stay back on my back leg and see it longer. I mean, you can make 93 (mph) look like 88 when you’re seeing it longer. So just staying on my backside and just seeing the ball late in my swing and just trusting it and putting a good swing on the ball,” Moylan added.
Playing against the Pirates must feel like taking a frustration management course. Aggressive baserunning helped them take extra bags all weekend and the steady diet of hits from a locked-in offense that feasted off the Cincinnati pitching staff made for a long three days for the Bearcats’ bullpen.
The Bearcats’ relievers needed to cover 12.2 of 20.1 innings. They used three pitchers on Friday, two on Saturday and five more on Sunday.
ECU, meanwhile, needed relievers to cover a combined 6.1 innings out of a possible 23.
“Our offense has really come alive in the last three weeks,” ECU starting pitcher Josh Grosz said. “And it’s awesome because you can take away the hope from the other team when you pour on runs every inning.”
On Sunday, ECU had at least one hit in each inning for the second straight game. Jacob Starling and Nowak each had three RBIs, while Moylan and Makarewicz added two apiece.
Grosz allowed three hits and three earned runs with four walks and seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings. He didn’t last long enough to earn the win, but his performance was yet another solid outing for the weekend starting staff.
Grosz, along with Friday starter Trey Yesavage and Saturday starter Carter Spivey, have a combined 14-1 record.
Walks were the only thing keeping Grosz from pitching deeper into Sunday’s game. He has issued a team-high 25 bases on balls, though he has been able to pitch over the free passes with big-time swing-and-miss stuff and still owns the lowest ERA among starters at 2.32.
“You take away the four walks and I have confidence I go back out there for the sixth,” Grosz said. “Walks have been an issue all year, so just working on getting those down and flooding the zone.”
Danny Beal tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief after an iron-man performance of five innings during a midweek win on Tuesday, and Garrett Saylor worked around a leadoff single in the seventh to preserve the win.
Saylor pitched for the first time since March 22. Godwin said he wanted to find an opportunity for Saylor to pitch in a low-stress environment and the seventh inning in Sunday’s win was just that.
“The plan was to let him pitch the ninth (Saturday) and obviously we 10-run-ruled them so we couldn’t do that,” Godwin said. “So we wanted to get him out there in a not a game-on-the-line situation the first time back out. He threw a couple of bullpens, but he hadn’t faced any hitters. You could tell he was a little rusty, he was amped up and you could see his adrenaline was going. So it’s just good to get him back out there.”
ECU, which is 24-2 at home, will hit the road for five games starting with Wednesday’s non-conference game at Charlotte. The Pirates then travel to play Wichita State in a road AAC weekend series before heading to N.C. State on April 25.