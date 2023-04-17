In a different time when phone bills were linked to minutes and the number of calls, the Cincinnati bullpen phone would have racked up an eye-popping bill.

East Carolina torched the Bearcats’ pitching staff all weekend and the offense continued to produce during the Pirates’ 13-3, run-rule win on Sunday that sealed the series sweep. The Pirates have now won a season-long eight consecutive games.

