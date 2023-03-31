Rahjai Harris has been running again.
It’s the running that brings him hope. It’s the running that allows him to believe in his body again.
“I’ve been sprinting for about two weeks now so I’m building and that’s making me happy,” Harris said this week. “Like, I might run a sprint and then just think about getting back. The next couple of months, I’m getting there. Just going with the flow.”
The East Carolina running back tore the ACL in his knee during a game against South Florida last season. It was the fifth game of the season when he made the same cut he had made thousands of times in his life, but his knee gave out on this particular move and he was lost for the season.
He had a team-leading five rushing touchdowns when he went down and had gained 238 yards on 67 carries. He also had a receiving score.
Harris has spent the past six months rehabbing. Being around his teammates has been a big part of that process. The games and the practices and the friendships have helped Harris cope with being sidelined. The time away from playing football has also allowed Harris to look at himself from a different perspective.
“It means everything because they look at me as a leader even though I’m not even out there,” he said. “Me going to practice, it was kind of hard at first because I had taken a week or two off during the season when I first got injured. But just being out there with my brothers, I just let go of everything. I don’t even think about anything outside of the field and it’s a great feeling.”
The team is well into spring practices and the annual spring game is approaching fast on April 8. The offense is working to ramp a large number of new starters up to speed, while the defense is enjoying an influx of length and speed.
Yet coach Mike Houston has noticed one position group that looks like it could be the strength and the identity of the team: running backs.
Despite losing backfield star Keaton Mitchell, a potential mid-to-late-round NFL draft selection, the group has enough experience, speed and power to fill that production in 2023. Marlon Gunn Jr. is coming off a solid freshman season, while Gerald Green, Javoius Bond and Kamarro Edmonds have played with a physicality that has popped during the spring workouts and scrimmages.
And the unit is still operating without Harris, one of the main pieces of a backfield that has been one of the stronger positions for the Pirates in recent seasons.
“I think we have a very, very strong position room there,” Houston said. “And when we get Rahjai healthy, that could be the strength of our offense.
“(Rahjai) is such a positive, contagious personality, so I think any time he’s out there it’s leadership and motivation because our kids care about him and so they respond to him. And then I think for him, it’s extremely healthy mentally to be out there and be engaged because going through an ACL surgery and rehab, the physical part is tough but not near as tough as the mental part. I think the more he’s around his teammates and the more he’s engaged, the better it is for him.”
Harris spoke to the media for the first time since his injury, and the smile worn by junior on Tuesday might as well have entered the room a full minute before he did.
It was that large.
For Harris, the mental part of his recovery has been just as important as the physical. While doctors can formulate a plan for healing, there is often no playbook for the mental side of the recovery process. Harris admitted that there were days when the realization of not being able to play took a toll on his mental health.
Harris is known for his daily routine of tweeting ‘1%’. The idea is to improve each day, and that notion was magnified during these past six months. His 1% message is also written in the upper right corner of the whiteboard in the football team room, serving as yet another reminder to stay on task.
“You got to keep a clear head no matter what, like one percent,” Harris said. “I got to live by that every day. Coach Houston and I talked about that last week, like you just have to live by it. I can’t tweet it and not be about it. I’m not playing physically, but I’m still out there mentally. I’m still locking in, learning plays, learning positions and meeting new people so I can’t even wake up and be down. (Injuries) happen, it’s life, you know, but it is what it is.
“I have my days but I mean, what’s that going to do for me? I can’t just sit around and mope around. The next day, I can’t just be like, ‘Oh man my knee’s hurting,’ you know what I’m saying? I just gotta keep going and be a leader for the younger guys. I don’t want them to see me down because what can that do?”
Harris knows that he is closer to his return to football than he is from the injury. He isn’t putting a timetable on when he will return to full football activities, but being able to run and play catch has injected a flood of happiness that was missing in the immediate aftermath of his injury.
His infectious confidence is back and his drive to be that strong, punishing runner for the Pirates once again is consuming his thoughts.
“I try to tell myself I got a brand new knee every day, like I’m thinking this is a brand new knee when I’m running outside and I don’t even think about it now,” he said. “A couple months ago, I was harping on myself, telling myself I gotta keep going because I was getting down about wondering if I was going to be the same. But I can’t even think like that, I can’t even think negatively. I just have to get up every day and just go get it. It’s right there for me and I got to go get it. No fear, no fear at all.”