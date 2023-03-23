The East Carolina women’s basketball season came to an end last weekend in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Playing in Austin, Texas, the 13th-seeded Pirates lost to No. 4 Texas, 79-40 late last Saturday night.
The loss capped a remarkable season by the Pirates, who won the American Athletic Conference tournament to claim their first appearance in the tournament since the 2006-07 season. This was one of the better seasons in program history and the Pirates finished with a 23-10 record, the second-most wins in program history.
The team won a dozen more games than it did a year ago, and it did so with one of the toughest defenses in the country.
The magical season ended after being dealt a tough draw in the opening round against a Longhorns team that was ranked No. 3 in the country at the start of the season.
The size and length of the Longhorns were difficult for the Pirates to manage as they were out-rebounded 44-30, while falling behind in the transition game. Texas scored 13 fast-break points and scored 21 points off of turnovers.
Texas (26-9) scored 40 points in the paint.
ECU got a team-high 13 points from senior Danae McNeal, who also added three steals. Freshman Amiya Joyner added 10 points with eight rebounds, while Micah Dennis scored nine points with a pair of steals.
The Pirates showed up with intensity early and turned in a competitive first quarter. They held a brief one-point lead and drew within 16-13 with just over two minutes to play in the opening quarter and finished the frame trailing 23-15.
Yet the experienced Longhorns, who have advanced to the Elite Eight in each of the past two seasons, had too much firepower to contain. Texas had four players score in double figures, led by Shaylee Gonzalez’s 20 points.
Taylor Jones added 16 points and eight rebounds, Deyona Gaston had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds and Shay Holle added 10 points.
ECU trailed 45-24 at halftime. Out of the break, the Pirates went more than four minutes without scoring a point. It wasn’t until an Alexsia Rose with 5:51 remaining that ECU found the scoreboard.
The Pirates shot 10-of-56 from the field and went 0-for-5 from three-point range. Texas was 27-of-50 and made half of its three-point shots (5-of-10).
A young, talented roster awaits the Pirates next season, as they look to build on a successful year that defied preseason expectations.
Patrick Mason can be reached via email at pmason@reflector.com.
