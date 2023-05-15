ECU vs. Cincinnati

ECU’s Alec Makarewicz celebrates hitting a double against Cincinnati Sunday earlier this season at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Makarewicz belted two home runs against Memphis on Sunday.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

As it had in the first two games of the series, an early helping of runs provided enough of a cushion for East Carolina to hold off Memphis.

The Pirates picked up an 11-7 victory on Sunday and completed a series sweep of the Tigers. More importantly, the Pirates kept pace with Houston in the American Athletic Conference race with three league games remaining.