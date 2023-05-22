The East Carolina baseball team did not need a comeback effort in Saturday’s finale, like it had in the previous two games. Instead, the Pirates scored a pair of runs in the second inning and they never trailed in a 7-1 win over South Florida.

ECU’s victory clinched the American Athletic Conference regular season championship, a feat the Pirates have done for four consecutive seasons. This is also the fifth straight year that ECU (41-15, 18-6 AAC) has won at least 40 games.