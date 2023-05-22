East Carolina’s Justin Wilcoxen bats against Campbell last week at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Wilcoxen and Josh Moylan helped the Pirates complete a three-game sweep of South Florida on Saturday and win the American Athletic Conference regular season title.
Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector
ECU’s Alec Makarewicz rounds second after jacking a home run in the fifth inning against Campbell Tuesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
The East Carolina baseball team did not need a comeback effort in Saturday’s finale, like it had in the previous two games. Instead, the Pirates scored a pair of runs in the second inning and they never trailed in a 7-1 win over South Florida.
ECU’s victory clinched the American Athletic Conference regular season championship, a feat the Pirates have done for four consecutive seasons. This is also the fifth straight year that ECU (41-15, 18-6 AAC) has won at least 40 games.
The series took a turn in the opener on Thursday when the Pirates began the final set of three games trailing Houston by a half-game in the conference standings. Then, ECU pulled out a comeback win while the Cougars lost, vaulting the Pirates into first place.
They never gave it back.
ECU went on to win all three games against the Bulls and made the Houston-Cincinnati outcome in Saturday’s late game irrelevant.
Trey Yesavage started the finale for the Pirates and went 4.0 innings, allowing three hits and one run. His control wasn’t especially sharp, and he issued three walks with just one strikeout, but the sophomore did throw 73 pitches, 13 more than last week’s 60-pitch outing when he was limited to a strict pitch count.
For Yesavage to show promising signs of rounding back to form is huge for the Pirates as their ace is one of the more important pieces to a potential deep run in the postseason. He was one of the more dominant pitchers in the nation throughout much of the season before being limited in recent weeks with arm soreness.
Garrett Saylor covered the final 5.0 innings. He didn’t allow a run and scattered three hits with two strikeouts.
Josh Moylan went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, while Justin Wilcoxen went 2-for-3 as part of 10 hits by the ECU lineup.
Next up for ECU is the AAC tournament which begins on Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla.