PROVO, Utah — East Carolina will play in the postseason.
The Pirates became bowl eligible after earning their sixth win of the season when freshman kicker Andrew Conrad connected on a low, line-drive field goal as time expired to defeat BYU, 27-24, on Friday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
“That’s probably the ugliest gamme-winning kick in history,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “But you know what? It went through. We've hit a lot of good ones that didn't go through and that one counts. What a performance in just a tough, tough place to win.”
ECU (6-3) managed to have the final possession when the Pirates took over on their own 38-yard line with 2:26 remaining in a 24-24 tie. The Pirates moved the ball to the BYU 38 where it faced a fourth-and-8 with fewer than 50 seconds remaining.
Houston elected to go for it and receiver Isaiah Winstead drew a pass interference penalty on a deep ball down the sideline that gave the Pirates a first down and new life. Freshman running back Marlon Gunn Jr., playing the final drive while starter Keaton Mitchell spent time in the injury tent after taking a hard hit on the previous possession, accounted for 23 rushing yards on the drive and brought his team to the BYU 16.
That drive gave Conrad a chance to win it at the buzzer and he did just that. His kick was dead center, but so low that Houston worried it wouldn’t make it over the leaping Cougars defenders or the crossbar. But Conrad’s 33-yard kick sailed untouched through the uprights and sent the ECU sideline into a frenzy that spilled out onto the field.
“Just please be high enough to get over the crossbar,” Houston said. “I mean, I’ve worried about it being low when it came out because he obviously didn’t hit it solid. They had jumpers in there but it made it through that and I was like, ‘Just please make it to the crossbar’ because it looked like it was dead center. It’s one he won’t forget. It’s back-to-back years where you get walkoff kicks on the road that will be memorable moments for all our fans and alumni.”
In a game that was dominated by offense through three quarters, it was the defenses that showed up in the fourth quarter and with the game on the line.
The Pirates’ defense came up with consecutive stops on fourth-and-short in the final quarter that gave the offense a chance to win it. ECU was stuffed on fourth down with 3:54 remaining as Mitchell was stopped at the line on a fourht-and-1 try from the BYU 9.
It was the best chance for the Pirates to score in the quarter and coming up empty felt like a back-breaking moment. But the ECU defense was able to force a punt which set up the winning drive.
“The second-to-last drive where we got stopped, the ref came up and was like, ‘Is this one of those games where the team that has the ball last wins?’” ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers said. “And I said, ‘As long as we have it, I don’t care.’ So that’s what happened and I’m proud of Conrad for going out there and hitting it.”
ECU marched 46 yards in 10 plays and lived long enough to put the final result on the leg of its freshman kicker who took over the starting job three weeks ago against Memphis.
“It was fun at the end, it’s fun now, but during it was stressful, man,” Ahlers said. “... I wasn’t thinking nothing, I was praying that it would go in and that’s about it. This air out here (4,649 feet above sea level), I don’t know if I could have went to overtime. I was exhausted, the whole team was exhausted. I mean, all my energy is drained. But we won so that’s all that matters.”
Points came in a flurry through the first three quarters as the teams traded scores, one after another. Yet it was ECU that scored the final 10 points of the game, though it took 22 minutes between Ahler’s rushing touchdown with 7:07 left in the third quarter to Conrad’s winning field goal.
BYU (4-5) has now lost four consecutive games and has crashed back to Earth after finding itself at No. 12 in the AP top 25 poll earlier this season. Still, the Cougars made it tough as they rushed with authority to the tune of 244 yards and a touchdown run by Lopini Katoa. Quarterback Jaren Hall was kept clean all game and had ample time to pass for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
ECU found success on the ground, too. Ahlers had two rushing touchdowns, and his third-quarter score made him ECU’s all-time leader in total touchdowns (passing and rushing). This was the first game this season that Ahlers didn’t throw a touchdown pass, but he made up for it with his legs.
Mitchell turned in another standout performance with 176 rushing yards. He used his speed to get around the BYU defenders all game. Mitchell had 106 rushing yards by halftime, including a 31-yard touchdown run where he knifed through the middle of the Cougars’ defense and outran everyone to the end zone.
“Everything was working. The linemen were doing their job and the hole was open so I just hit the holes,” Mitchell said. “All week we knew I had to beat them with speed. The linebackers were sitting and waiting and you can’t sit and wait when you’re playing against me.”
This was his third consecutive game with 100 rushing yards, and he has six touchdowns over the past three games — all wins.
The Pirates have an open date next week before heading to Cincinnati on Nov. 11 in what is a key American Athletic Conference game. This is a welcome bye for the Pirates, who played games in nine consecutive weeks.
“I don’t know if we could play next weekend,” Houston said. “We’ve got to get some kids some rest and king of get regrouped. We’re bowl eligible, so check that off. You don’t want that monkey on your back anymore and we’re bowl eligible before November. We got some big ballgames coming up. Cincinnati, Houston and Temple, that’s as big as it gets.”