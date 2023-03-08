ECU vs. George Washington

ECU’s Garrett Saylor pitches against George Washington on opening weekend at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Saylor and the Pirates gutted out an extra-inning win at Queens on Tuesday.

 Scott Davis /The Daily Reflector

East Carolina needed extra innings, made possible by a late comeback in the ninth, to earn its first midweek victory of the season, a 5-2 win over Queens University on Tuesday in Kannapolis.

The 12th-ranked Pirates were down to their last strike as the Royals found a way to make an early two-run lead stand all the way until late in the ninth inning. ECU third baseman Alec Makarewicz kept the Pirates alive when he came through with an RBI infield single in the top of the ninth that scored the tying run from third.