PISGAH FOREST - The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, is offering virtual educational programs on an array of outdoor recreation topics this month.
The Center’s COVID-19 policies are stated on their website and must be followed during in-person visits.
Virtual classes (statewide access & beyond):
- Wild Woodlands, Tuesday, Feb. 9 and 23, 10 – 11 a.m. Ages 5 and up.
- Raising Trout, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 10 – 11 a.m. Ages 5 and up.
- Endangered Species, Thursday, Feb. 25, 10 – 11 a.m. Ages 5 and up.
Pre-Registration is required for all classes and is available on the Center’s program calendar or by calling 828-877-4423.
About the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education
The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education in Pisgah Forest is operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The facility offers educational programs for all ages about North Carolina’s mountain wildlife and habitats. The Center is funded by grants and the sales of recreational licenses offered by the Wildlife Commission.