RALEIGH — Archery season for white-tailed deer opens statewide on Sept. 10.

Hunting from an elevated stand is a popular tactic used by deer hunters, especially archers, however tree stands can easily turn dangerous if not used correctly. Law enforcement records from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission indicate that tree stand incidents accounted for 20 percent of hunting-related incidents in 2021.

