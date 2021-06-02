Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN MARTIN COUNTY... At 715 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Robersonville, or 13 miles east of Tarboro, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Weak rotation has been detected with this storm. While not immediately likely, a tornado could form at any time. Locations impacted include... Gold Point, Hamilton, Oak City, Parmele and Hassell. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.