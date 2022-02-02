It’s down to the wire as high school basketball teams in the Four Rivers 1A and Atlantic-5 1A conferences attempt to earn wins and improve their RPI rankings prior to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs later this month.
RPI, otherwise known as Ratings Percentage Index, was adopted by the NCHSAA in recent years as a method of better establishing the playoff field.
The NCHSAA uses a three-step formula (for in-state teams) and a four-step formula (for those in-state squads who play out-of-state opponents) during the season to determine the 64-team brackets (32 East, 32 West) in each classification.
A team’s RPI is calculated based on its winning percentage (WP), its opponent’s winning percentage (OWP), and the opponents’ opponents winning percentage (OOWP).
A team’s RPI is 0.3 X WP plus 0.4 X OWP plus 0.3 X OOWP.
Rankings are live, meaning they are updated daily by the NCHSAA when scores are reported from the previous day’s games.
Based on this formula, and through games played Monday night, here are the rankings for some of the area boys and girls basketball teams as of Wednesday, Feb. 2:
BOYS
• Bertie’s boys (4-11) RPI is 0.455312, which puts them 19th in the Class 1A East.
• Tarboro (9-4 overall) is seventh in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.533233.
• Perquimans (11-5) is ranked No. 9 in the Class 1A East bracket with an RPI of 0.507230.
• Washington County (9-3) is No. 4 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.558832.
• Riverside (6-11) is No. 26 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.443078.
• South Creek (6-9) is currently No. 30 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.422456.
• Bear Grass Charter (8-5) is No. 23 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.449761.
• North East Carolina Prep (2-10) is No. 42 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.355378.
GIRLS
• Perquimans (14-2) is No. 1 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.619811.
• Bertie (10-4) is No. 3 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.602375.
• Tarboro (10-2) is No. 6 in the 1A East bracket with an RPI of 0.583206.
• Bear Grass Charter (8-4) is currently No. 17 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.491989.
• Riverside-Martin (3-11) is No. 20 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.472021.
• Washington County (1-7) is No. 22 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.465437.
• Gates County (3-11) is No. 31 in the 1A East with an RPI of 0.428312.
SEEDING PROCESS
(Automatic Qualification)
• • Each conference will be allotted playoff berths based on the number of schools fielding a team in a particular sport: 1-5 Teams = 1 Berth (Conference Champion); 6+ Teams = 2 Berths (Conference Champion + second Place or Conference Tournament Champion)
• • The highest-finishing team from a given classification in a split conference will automatically qualify, regardless of overall conference finish (minimum of two schools per classification)
• • Addition of RPI rating to the NCHSAA handbook for conference tie-breaking procedure as the final tiebreaker
(Wildcards)
• The remaining non-automatic teams in each region (East/West) will fill the remaining berths based solely upon their RPI rating.
(Seeding)
• • Conference champions will be seeded before any other qualifying teams by RPI rating
• • All other teams will be seeded after the conference champions by RPI rating of the school, regardless of conference finish
• • Each region (East/West) will be seeded independently of one another, utilizing the RPI rating of the school.
