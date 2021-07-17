WILLIAMSTON – Most fishing stories end up with the words “I had a big one, but it got away”.
Fortunately for Rocky Baker of Four Oaks those words were never uttered.
At 9:45 p.m. on the Roanoke River near Williamston, Baker snagged a blue catfish weighing in at a whopping 127.1 pounds. This catch logged in a new state record.
The live blue catfish was carefully transported to E-Z Bait and Tackle shop located in Goldsboro where the fish was officially weighed and certified by a biologist. The prior state record was 122 pounds.
Baker was accompanied by boat mate Justin Clifton. Clifton assisted Baker in landing the catfish along with managing the reels and equipment on the boat.
The catfish was released back into its natural habitat. It was a rewarding and memorable night of recreational fishing.
Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.